Cameron Boozer's ridiculous start has landed him alongside Elgin Baylor in NBA history

Cameron Boozer has played three NBA games. The Memphis Grizzlies are 3-0.

Some fans may be surprised by that. Duke fans are not. This is what Boozer does. He wins.

No, the Grizzlies are not going to go 82-0. They will lose. Probably soon. But it speaks to Boozer's impact on winning that Memphis is off to a hot start after going 25-57 last season and overhauling the roster by trading Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant to build around the No. 3 overall pick.

On Sunday, Boozer and the Grizzlies knocked off the Sacramento Kings. The reigning National Player of the Year put up 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists in the win. Through three games now, Boozer is averaging 16 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.

He's the first rookie to average those numbers in their first three career games in 68 years, dating back to Elgin Baylor in 1958:

Cam Boozer this season:



16.0 PPG

11.7 RPG

5.0 APG



The first player to average those numbers in their first 3 career games since Elgin Baylor (1958). pic.twitter.com/4EYgnocASD — Real App (@realapp) October 26, 2026

Cameron Boozer is off to a historic start to his NBA career

Boozer struggled from the field in his debut against the Jazz, but in typical Boozer fashion, he still had a massive impact on the outcome of the game and led the Grizzlies in plus-minus. The last two games have looked more like the Boozer we are all used to seeing.

He scored 25 points with 13 rebounds and 6 assists against the Golden State Warriors, while hitting the go-ahead shot with under 20 seconds to play:

FINAL: Grizzlies 111, Warriors 108



Memphis closed on a 17-2 run that flipped a 12-point deficit with 3:35 remaining into a 3-point win. Cam Boozer finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists. Ty Jerome is averaging 36.5 points.



The Grizz are 2-0. pic.twitter.com/eEurzMd1SO — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) October 24, 2026

The scary part about Boozer is that he's still adjusting to the NBA. He's putting up historic numbers, and he's shooting just 28.6% from the field through three games. Imagine what he's going to look like when the shots start to fall.

This is likely the worst that Boozer is ever going to look. That's a scary thought considering he's off to an Elgin Baylor-esque start to his professional career.

None of those numbers matter that much to Boozer, though. I can guarantee you the only number that matters to him is that Memphis has played three games this season and they've won all three. They've looked like a Western Conference playoff team so far this season, something that we identified as a real possibility coming into the year.

Boozer said in the pre-draft process that a team should draft him if they wanted to hang banners. The Grizzlies are already reaping the benefit of his impact, and he and the franchise should only continue growing and getting better with time.