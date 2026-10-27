Duke football vs. Boston College: how to watch, odds, injuries, more for Week 9 clash

Duke finally exorcized its recent late-game demons last week, snapping a two-game losing skid and defeating Virginia 19-16 on Friday night in Charlottesville in an ACC Championship Game rematch.

A gutsy trick-play call greenlighted by Manny Diaz saw Nate Sheppard throw the game-winning touchdown pass to freshman WR Brody Keefe.

At 5-2, Duke will look to build off the momentum from the road win over Virginia as it gets set to face Boston College at home on Saturday afternoon.

It's a pivotal game for Duke against a Boston College team that has rounded into form after a difficult start. The Eagles are 4-3 overall and have earned back-to-back wins over Pitt and Georgia Tech.

This is a game Duke really, really needs to win. After facing Boston College, three of the Blue Devils' final four games are on the road. They go to NC State and Miami in back-to-back weeks, host Clemson, and then finish on the road against Wake Forest.

This game is critically important for Duke.

How to watch Duke vs. Boston College in Week 9

Date: Saturday, October 31st

Saturday, October 31st Time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium

Wallace Wade Stadium How to Watch (TV): CW

CW Streaming: fubo TV

fubo TV Duke record: 5-2

5-2 Boston College record: 4-3

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. Boston College?

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Spread: Duke -7.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Duke -265/Boston College +215

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Injury reports for Duke and Boston College

Duke:

Availability reports will be updated when the ACC releases them on Wednesday night. For now, this is where Duke stood a week ago:

WR Jamien Little - Out

CB Evan Smith - Out

QB Lawrence Gardner - Out

WR Qeanu Johnson - Out

LB Elliott Schaper - Out

S Andrew Pellicciotta - Out

OL Kai Jacobwitz - Out

OL Reagan McCranie - Out

OL Roman Fina - Out

K Cosme Salas - Out

DL David Anderson - Out

OL Matt Craycraft - Out

WR Blake Rohrer - Questionable

S DaShawn Stone - Questionable

Boston College:

TBD

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Boston College?

On the call for Saturday's matchup on the CW will be Thom Brennamen (play-by-play), Jason Cabinda (analyst), and Wes Bryant (sideline reporter)

What will the weather be like for Duke football on Friday?

It should be a perfect day for football at Wallace Wade Stadium. Current forecasts show little to no chance of rain and a cloudy day with temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s during the game.

Duke vs. Boston College series history

Saturday will be just the 10th all-time meeting between Duke and Boston College, with the Eagles holding a 5-4 lead in the series. Six of the nine meetings in the series have been played in Chestnut Hill, however, giving BC an obvious advantage.

Duke played Boston College three years in a row on the road from 1927-1929 and then didn't play again for 77 years. Duke has won three of the last four meetings in the series, including a 38-31 win on the road in 2022 in the latest matchup.