Duke Blue Devils news: Asa Montgomery commits, Jon Scheyer eyes other targets, more

Duke Blue Devils news and notes:

Duke lands 5-star SF Asa Montgomery

As had been expected, 5-star SF Asa Montgomery announced his commitment to Duke on Wednesday. The Georgia native had been trending toward the Blue Devils since he took his official visit to Durham at the beginning of October and was in Cameron Indoor for the Countdown to Craziness event.

Montgomery is the third commitment in Duke's 2027 class, joining fellow 5-star Kager Knueppel, and Australian point guard Luke Paul.

It's a heck of a haul for Jon Scheyer already, but he may not be finished. All eyes now turn to 5-star 2028 forward Colton Hiller, the No. 2 overall player in next year's cycle. The hope is that not only will Hiller pick Duke, but he'll reclassify into the 2027 class and join the Blue Devils for two seasons like Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

Asa Montgomery's commitment comes with a potential Yann Kamagate Easter egg

5-star 2028 center Yann Kamagate, the No. 1 overall player in that cycle, is a major target for Scheyer and Duke. He's a major target for many with his elite athleticism and two-way potential. In the immediate aftermath of Montgomery's commitment, Kamagate may have dropped a small hint to where he might be leaning early on in the process:

Yann Kamagate comment under Asa’s commitment post



Yeah Scheyer let’s get him to Durham pic.twitter.com/7s85pgjy75 — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) October 28, 2026

There's still a long way to go in Kamagate's recruitment, but it's pretty clear early on that the California big man has a high interest in the Blue Devils.

Jon Scheyer praises redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins

In a recent interview, Scheyer heaped praise upon redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins. Wilkins was a guy some fans had on transfer watch after he sat on the bench throughout his true freshman season in Durham, but he never wavered from his faith in himself or his developmental path under Scheyer.

Scheyer praised Wilkins this week:

“He was incredibly secure,” Scheyer said about Wilkins' approach to the offseason, via The Devils Den.“He wasn’t asking about other guys. He wasn’t asking, well, what about him? Very easily he could have looked at our roster and said, well, how am I going to find a way to play, or can you promise me this, or what’s my role going to be? He just was all about, like, coach, you believe in me? Yes. I’m coming back. Whatever I can do, just let me know, whatever role I can play. So I think that attitude made a big difference.”

Wilkins has positioned himself for a significant role for Duke this season and looks to be one of the most important players off the bench. He averaged 20 minutes per game across Duke's three exhibition matchups.

Duke women's soccer comes up short at Florida State

A goal from senior Mia Minestrella wasn't enough as Duke women's soccer fell 2-1 in Tallahassee on Thursday night to No. 22 Florida State.

An early onslaught by the 'Noles proved to be too much to overcome. FSU put two goals into the back of the net in the first 13 minutes, and Duke was scrambling from there. Minestrella cut the lead in half at the 31-minute mark, but couldn't find the equalizer.

Duke will now head back to Durham and face Virginia next Thursday in the regular season finale.