Duke Blue Devils News: ACC/SEC Challenge, NCAA rule changes, Blue Devil mocked high in 2026 NFL mock draft and more

Upon the release of the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge, the Duke basketball program now knows its opponent, and it puts the Blue Devils in the discussion for the most difficult non-conference schedule in college hoops next season. Beyond the Duke program, college basketball altogether is likely on the verge of some drastic rule changes.

For Blue Devil football, one returning senior corner is seen as a prime 2026 NFL Draft prospect in this mock draft.

Here's your latest round-up of Duke Blue Devils news.

ACC/SEC Challenge closes Duke basketball's insane non-con slate

The Duke basketball program was already set to go through a grueling non-conference schedule, and the icing on the cake was the release of the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge, where it was revealed that the Blue Devils will be taking on the reigning national champion Florida Gators at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 2nd. This marquee matchup has the potential to be the best game in college basketball up to that point in the season, as both squads could be sitting in the top five of the AP Poll. Florida boasts likely the best frontcourt in the sport heading into the 2025-26 campaign as the program returned Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Micah Handlogten, and Rueben Chinyelu, all key contributors from last season's title team. Todd Golden is also bringing in two star guards via the transfer portal to replace Walter Clayton Jr. and Denzel Aberdeen in Xaivian Lee from Princeton and Boogie Fland from Arkansas. With Duke's premier non-con slate now finalized, it makes one wonder what a good record would be for the team through that schedule. Facing seven teams ranked in the ESPN preseason top 25 rankings from November to February, a 4-3 record would be just fine, although it wouldn't look great at first glance.

Major rule changes coming to NCAA

The NCAA Rules Oversight Panel met this past Tuesday to discuss new rules and regulations to "enhance the flow of the game in men's basketball." One of the significant changes the committee made was allowing a coach's challenge next season, where a program may challenge a call once during a game, provided it has a timeout. The calls that can be challenged are out-of-bounds calls, basket interference/goaltending, and whether a secondary defender was in the restricted arc. In addition to coaches having one challenge, if a coach successfully completes a challenge in a game, they will receive an additional challenge to use at any point through the remainder of the game, including overtime. Beyond the changes that have already been made, there is also 'positive momentum' moving towards men's college basketball switching to four quarters as opposed to two halves. As the only major league of basketball in the US that uses two halves, this change makes a lot of sense. It's unclear when this change will be made, but it could occur very soon.

Duke football corner mocked as near top ten 2026 NFL Draft picks

Duke football rising senior cornerback Chandler Rivers is viewed as one of the best defensive players in college football next season, as ESPN ranked Rivers as the 7th-best defensive back in college football heading into the 2025 campaign, and there's a real chance that he could be the best secondary piece in the nation as a senior. A 2026 NFL mock draft done by CBS Sports NFL analyst Ryan Wilson sees Rivers having a standout season, as he has the corner slotted as the 11th overall pick to the Los Angeles Rams in his mock version 1.0. Rivers is the first corner off the board and the fifth defensive player overall in Wilson's mock. Rivers comes back for a Duke team that is looking to repeat as one of the top defenses in college football, as Rivers totaled 54 tackles, eight pass deflections, a sack, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions in 2024. The Beaumont, Texas native finished the season tied for the team lead in both pass deflections and forced fumbles while also finishing second on the squad in interceptions. He also gave up just 13 completions all season and allowed the third-lowest completion percentage in all of college football.