Duke Blue Devils have entered the chat for 4-star EDGE in class of 2027

Manny Diaz has been focused on the recruiting scene, even while speaking at the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff, and most recently, the Duke head coach sent an offer in the direction of a highly sought-after four-star prospect from the class of 2027.

Diaz and the Blue Devils offered four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets, who is the No. 54 overall athlete in the class and the No. 2 prospect from the state of North Carolina.

Yes, the class is still two years away from graduating, but its recruiting cycle is already well underway, and the Duke Blue Devils and Streets had already received 30 other offers from Division I programs, including the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Before sending Streets the offer, the young prospect reportedly had a great conversation with Duke defensive line coach Harland Bower, who joined the Blue Devils staff in 2021, three years before Diaz took over as head coach.

Streets is the No. 7 edge rusher in the class and is the second-highest rated four-star edge, trailing fellow four-star Jaiden Bryant by just 0.07 percentage points.

Diaz's recruiting methods haven't yielded the utmost success since he took over the Blue Devils' program, but he has seen his class rankings rise on a year-to-year basis. In 2024, he landed the No. 58 nationally-ranked class. Then, in 2025, Diaz recruited the No. 34 class in the country.

Currently, Duke claims the No. 54 class of 2026 prospects with 18 recruits committing to the Blue Devils, including 14 three-star prospects. So far, Diaz's most notable commits from the class are four-star interior offensive lineman Sean Stover and three-star quarterback Terry Walker III.

With nearly a full year remaining in the class of 2026 recruiting cycle, taking a step in the right direction with promising young stars like Streets is exactly what Diaz needs to continue working towards.