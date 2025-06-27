Terry Walker showing off rocket of an arm should make Duke fans eager for the future

This summer, three-star quarterback Terry Walker III has built more and more hype around himself, shining at recruiting camps and showing off why exactly the Blue Devils should be excited about their future with him as the offensive "gunslinger."

A few days ago, Walker shared a video of him partaking in the crossbar challenge, where a quarterback tries to nail the crossbar of the football uprights. To put it simply, the young QB prospect crushed the challenge.

In one clip, Walker effortlessly doles out a 60-yard pass that perfectly clips the crossbar, with a satisfying thud at the end.

Walker committed to Duke in April, opting to play for the Blue Devils over a handful of teams like the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Virginia Cavaliers, and Purdue Boilermakers. Despite his impressive high school resume, Walker has flown under the radar, having earned only six Division I offers so far.

Terry Walker III high school stats

2,685 passing yards

28 passing touchdowns

6 interceptions

78 carries

503 rushing yards

5 rushing touchdowns

As a dual-threat quarterback, Walker has continuously improved his productivity level over three years of varsity football. As a freshman and a sophomore, he played in just five games per season, becoming the starting QB as a junior.

Over three seasons, he has earned a QBR of 90.0, his best season being his junior year, when he earned a 92.1 average quarterback rating.

During his first season as the starter for Lawrence Central High School, Walker threw for 17 touchdowns, earning an additional four TDs on the ground. The one area that Walker must focus on before stepping foot on the field in Durham is his completion rate.

On 368 pass attempts, Walker completed just 172 passes, averaging a 46.7 completion percentage over three seasons. If he can focus on making smart pass attempts and throwing the ball into the breadbasket for his receivers, Walker will see that percentage skyrocket during his senior season.