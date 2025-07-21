Manny Diaz just landed a 3-star target for 2026 QB Terry Walker III

The Duke Blue Devils are far from the top of the recruiting food chain. However, head coach Manny Diaz just poached a three-star prospect from the Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, despite both programs being significantly closer to the recruit's home.

Three-star tight end Ben Moseley committed to the Blue Devils, choosing Duke over the Wildcats and Yellow Jackets even though both On3 and 247Sports gave the southern programs an edge to earn his commitment.

Moseley is a big-time get for Diaz and the Blue Devils, both figuratively and literally. In the class of 2026, Diaz already landed three-star quarterback Terry Walker III, who continues to climb up industry rankings as his senior season approaches.

All Walker needs in the class is a few big targets to get the ball to. Moseley is exactly that. At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, the young tight end is huge and still has a year of high school football to grow.

Offensive stars highlight Duke's class of 2026

Moseley isn't the only three-star target in Duke's upcoming recruiting class. Diaz also landed commitments from three-star wideouts Kavon Conciauro, DeShawn Spencer, and Brody Keefe. Not to mention, the Blue Devils are gaining even more talent in the backfield in the form of three-star running backs Jayvian Tanelus and CJ Givers.

Diaz's recruiting work has been warming up, right alongside the temperature, this summer as his class of 2026 continues to rise in the rankings. Currently, Duke's class of 2026 recruits ranks 53rd in the country, according to On3 and Rivals.

The combination of Moseley, Walker, and the rest of the young offensive stars has the opportunity to turn the Blue Devils into a powerful force to be reckoned with, especially amongst ACC opponents.