3 recruits on commit watch for Manny Diaz and Duke during critical official visitor weekend

Heading into the biggest official visitor weekend on the docket for Duke this summer, Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils are looking to build some significant momentum with their 2027 recruiting class.

Duke currently has seven commitments in this class, two of whom have joined the ranks this month with 3-stars Alex Patton (CB) and Skyler Smith (OL) pledging to the Blue Devils in May.

Duke has 13 visitors scheduled to be in Durham this weekend, per On3's list. Diaz and his staff will look to make major inroads in all of these recruitments this weekend and will also hope to garner several commitments.

Here are three that seem the most likely to join Duke's 2027 recruiting class this weekend.

1. TE Parker Newman (Sevierville, TN)

4-star TE Parker Newman is scheduled to be in Durham this weekend and currently only has this visit to Duke scheduled for this summer, despite scholarship offers from some elite programs. Penn State has long been viewed as the biggest challenger for the Blue Devils in his recruitment, but Diaz and company have a chance to put some distance between themselves and the Nittany Lions this weekend, perhaps even landing a commitment and having him shut down his recruitment.

Duke holds the lead on the Rivals RPM and seems to be sitting in good shape in this recruitment heading into a vital weekend.

Newman would instantly become Duke's highest-ranked commitment in the 2027 class if he pulls the trigger.

2. OT Tyler Graham (Malvern, PA)

Duke holds a slim lead for 3-star offensive tackle Tyler Graham heading into this weekend. It appears to be a two-horse race between Duke and Wisconsin, with Graham set to head to Madison to visit the Badgers next week after his trip to Durham.

Diaz will look to ensure that doesn't happen.

Duke's early relationship with Graham could pay off. The Blue Devils offered Graham back in January, with the Badgers coming in late and extending an offer just 10 days ago. Wisconsin has a history of developing the position that not many programs can match, but Duke hopes its earlier belief in Graham will pay dividends.

3. S Lance Henderson (Durhan, NC)

Duke appears to have some ground to make up for local product Lance Henderson, a 3-star DB. Despite playing right in the Blue Devils' backyard, rival NC State has been viewed as the favorite for Henderson. They hold the lead on the Rivals RPN, and 247 NC State insider Michael Clark placed an expert prediction for the Wolfpack to land Henderson back in March.

Diaz can change that narrative this weekend. Henderson has already taken his official visit to Raleigh, and NC State laid out its plan for him. Now it's Duke's turn, and the allure of staying home will undoubtedly be strong.

This may not be a two-team race, though. Henderson is currently scheduled to visit James Franklin and Virginia Tech next weekend. Duke will be looking to get him on board this weekend, fending off its ACC rivals to do so.