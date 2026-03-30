Duke's biggest recent roster weakness was exposed in late collapse vs. UConn

Duke has gone 70-7 over the last two seasons, but it doesn't have a National Championship - or even a title game appearance - to show for it.

Back-to-back seasons have ended with total March Madness meltdowns, blowing big leads to Houston in the Final Four and then UConn in the Elite Eight, to prematurely end seasons that seemed at times destined to end with titles.

Jon Scheyer has to look in the mirror this offseason and ask himself why this keeps happening to him. There's not just one answer. But one of the biggest reasons is Duke's inability to find quality, veteran point guard play.

They won't have a choice with next season's roster.

With due respect to Cameron Williams, who certainly looks like another really good forward, he won't be Cooper Flagg or Cameron Boozer. Nobody in college basketball will. Finding generational freshmen in back-to-back recruiting classes is abnormal, and likely won't happen again for a while.

As good as Duke has been in the frontcourt, in March, when the chips are down, guard play is what matters the most. And Duke's hasn't been good enough.

Jon Scheyer should go all-in for a veteran Transfer Portal lead guard

Duke has other priorities, perhaps substantial ones, depending on the NBA Draft decisions of Patrick Ngongba and Dame Sarr. But nothing should be a bigger priority than Scheyer targeting - and landing - an elite point guard in the portal.

The Blue Devils landed 5-star Deron Rippey in the 2026 recruiting class, and he'll be a big piece of the puzzle, but freshmen guards will make freshmen mistakes in pivotal moments, just like Cayden Boozer did on Sunday.

Caleb Foster is expected to return next season, but he'd be better served in more of an off-ball role where he can be a catch-and-shoot sniper.

Scheyer could be tempted to build organically by bringing back both Foster and Boozer, while adding Rippey to the equation. There's a good chance Boozer takes another step forward this offseason after he played well down the stretch in place of Foster in the starting lineup.

But that comes with considerable risk.

There will be other lead guards on the open market when the Transfer Portal opens on April 7th who have proven more at the college level and could be plug-and-play impact guys for Scheyer next season.

There's no guarantee Boozer comes back, anyway. He could go through the NBA Draft process as a potential 2nd Round pick, or he could explore his own options in the Transfer Portal to find a bigger opportunity with Foster and Rippey to compete with next season.

Scheyer would be wise to exhaust all options this offseason and seek out a proven lead guard who can help next March. These meltdowns have become all too frequent under his leadership, and something has gotta give for Duke to break through.