Duke basketball social media reveals draft night destination for top rookie before NBA Draft even begins

The Duke basketball social media team has already given away where projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg will end up tonight. Now, this isn't to anyone's surprise, as it's been known since the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery was over that the Dallas Mavericks would select Flagg with the first overall pick, but this is a daring post by Duke, considering the draft coverage hasn't even begun yet.

"congrats @dallasmavs!," the post on X says.

The Duke basketball social media team sure is confident that Flagg will be taken first overall. Granted, it's practically a guarantee that the Maine native will go at the top, along with the fact that FanDuel lists Flagg with -100000 odds to be selected first overall, but you don't see this too often where a top prospect's draft destination is essentially given away. Let's just hope this doesn't jinx Flagg and turn into a shocking moment on draft night.

The unofficial beginning of tonight's draft is said to start at pick number three, as Flagg is heavily favored to go number one overall to Dallas, and Rutgers guard Dylan Harper is viewed as locked into the second overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs. But after those two selections, the draft can get interesting very quickly.

Based on betting odds, Kon Knueppel is most likely to be selected fourth overall by the Charlotte Hornets, and Khaman Maluach is most likely to be taken by the New Orleans Pelicans at pick number seven. However, with a class this deep and talented as this one, mixed with the endless draft night trade rumors and reports surrounding several teams, anything can happen.

Even if Knueppel is a lock to go fourth overall, there's no guarantee that it will be Charlotte selecting him with that pick. The Hornets have been reported to be open to trading the pick, so that could go in several different directions.

For Maluach, there's even more speculation as to where the 7'2 center could end up. A few weeks ago, there were reports that the Philadelphia 76ers had interest in him with the third overall selection, but it's also feasible that he could fall to the eighth or ninth pick.

Even former Blue Devils are being dangled as trade pieces ahead of the draft, as RJ Barrett is rumored to be available along with the ninth overall pick that the Raptors own, and the Brooklyn Nets are very interested in a deal like that.

Now. just a few hours away from the 2025 NBA Draft, the Duke social media team has revealed where Flagg will go, or at least we think.