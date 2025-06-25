Sportsbooks say Duke basketball rookies will be off the board shockingly quick in tonight's 2025 NBA Draft

It's officially 2025 NBA Draft day, and the three Duke basketball rookies expected to go in the lottery, Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach, are just hours away from finding out their new homes as professionals. As we all know, Flagg is locked into being the first overall selection in tonight's draft, but there is plenty of speculation as to where Knueppel and Maluach will end up. Let's take a look at where the sportsbooks predict the most likely landing spots for all three of the Blue Devils based on betting odds.

These odds come from FanDuel.

Cooper Flagg: -100000 to be the first overall pick

This doesn't need much explaining. It's been reported for weeks that the Dallas Mavericks "will be picking" the Duke rookie sensation with the No. 1 overall pick in tonight's draft. This wasn't the situation Flagg was expecting to come into, as Dallas has a solid roster and will have playoff aspirations heading into next season. Flagg was supposed to be on a bad, rebuilding team, but after the Mavs made the biggest jump in lottery history, the Maine native finds himself in a situation where he can win right away. However, with how well-developed Dallas' rotation already is, it could hinder Flagg's Rookie of the Year chances. He won't get the scoring volume or as much of a green light offensively as he would on a rebuilding franchise, and will have to play his role to a much greater extent.

Kon Knueppel: -180 to be the fourth overall pick

Knueppel has moved up the lottery as of late and now seems to be heavily cemented as the fourth overall pick. Charlotte, who currently owns the pick, has expressed tons of interest in the Duke wing, but there have also been rumors that the Hornets are open to trading down. The possibility of a trade-down situation for Charlotte likely depends mostly on how the first three picks in the draft go. The first two selections are practically set in stone, with Flagg going one and Rutgers guard Dylan Harper going number two to San Antonio, so the unofficial NBA Draft is set to start at pick three. Therefore, despite Knueppel being the favorite to be selected fourth overall, the team that could ultimately take him with that pick isn't set in stone.

Khaman Maluach: +200 to be the seventh overall pick

Maluach has been mocked in that seven spot for what seems like the entirety of the pre-draft process, a selection currently owned by the New Orleans Pelicans. At ESPN's latest 2025 NBA mock draft, Jonathan Givony says that Maluach is heavily in consideration at pick number seven and also pick number eight, which the Brooklyn Nets own. The South Sudanese center is a project pick, but one who could become an All-Star and one of the most dominant centers in the NBA in several years. At 7'2, Maluach can run the floor in transition and switched onto guards defensively in college often, while also being an elite rim protector. At the NBA level, he'll be a consistent lob threat who can operate out of the pick-and-roll at a high level.