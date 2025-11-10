Duke Basketball Recruiting: Duke fans need to mark this date as two 5-star commitments will be made

Earlier today, it was announced that 5-star class of 2026 forward Cameron Williams will be making his college decision on Friday, November 14th, between Duke, Arizona, and Texas. It's now been announced that he won't be the only Duke basketball target announcing his commitment, as 5-star guard Austin Goosby will also be announcing his college decision this Friday between Duke, Baylor, BYU, and Texas. Jon Scheyer and his staff have already sealed two commitments from members of the 2026 recruiting class, and there's potential for the Blue Devils to add two more before the early signing period is even finished.

Williams will be announcing his commitment at 12:45 pm MT or 2:45 pm ET, but an exact time for Goosby's commitment has yet to be revealed.

Austin Goosby, the No. 18 overall recruit in the national 2026 class, will announce his college decision on Friday, Nov. 14, choosing between Baylor, BYU, Duke, & Texas.



He discussed his thoughts on each contending program while at #TheFirstLook.



The 6'5", 186-pound combo guard is the No. 24 overall player, No. 5 combo guard, and No. 2 player out of the state of Texas according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. The Melissa (TX) product had previously moved up his official visit to Duke, which he ultimately took in late August.

Different from Williams, it seems like the Duke program is in the back seat in regard to ultimately landing Goosby's services, with Texas rumored to be the frontrunner. However, the Blue Devils are still one of the final four schools in the running.

Towards the end of the summer, it seemed like Scheyer invested heavily in Goosby, as 5-star Brandon McCoy was once linked to Duke, but the Blue Devils looked like they moved away from him in favor of the lower-ranked Goosby.

Per Rivals' Jamie Shaw, Goosby was one of the top performers at the NBA Top-100 Camp in Rock Hill, SC this summer.

"Austin Goosby is one who consistently shows impressive flashes, both scoring and distributing the ball," Shaw said. "He has solid size and can toggle between on or off ball roles. He also tends to drift in and out of production throughout the course of games. He has a smooth jump shot, finishing with 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in his second game today."

Duke has sealed two commitments from 2026 recruits so far in 5-star Bryson Howard and seven-footer Maxime Meyer.