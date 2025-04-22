ACC proves to be one of top destinations for best 2025 high school prospects

With almost every top player in the high school class of 2025 committed to their respective collegiate programs, the time begins to break down each new team and how each program can potentially flourish with bringing in new talent.

The Duke basketball program is bringing in #3 overall recruit Cameron Boozer along with four-star point guard Cayden Boozer, Cameron's twin brother. Four-star wing Nik Khamenia is also coming to Durham next season.

Now with almost all of the top high school recruits locked into their new homes, the conference breakdown of where the top prospects ended up shows that the ACC was one of the most popular destinations for top high school prospects in the class of 2025.

20 of the top 100 recruits in the class of 2025 committed to ACC programs, the second-highest total of any conference. The only conference with more was the SEC with 28. After the ACC, the Big 10 captured the third-most with 17, followed by the Big 12 with 16, the Big East with 10, and the WCC and AAC with one each. Some remain uncommitted.

The top high school prospects coming into the ACC next season are Boozer, #6 overall recruit Caleb Wilson (North Carolina), and #9 overall recruit Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville), per the 247sports Class of 2025 Composite Rankings.

Duke possessed the #1 overall recruiting class for much of the cycle, but dropped to #3 after five-star Shelton Henderson decommitted from the program. Henderson committed to Miami last night.

The Blue Devils, however, may not be done with their 2025 recruiting cycle. Four-star recruit Sebastian Wilkins, currently in the class of 2026, has a high likelihood of reclassifying to 2025 and could fill the space of Henderson's departure.

Jon Scheyer offered Wilkins last week, and the #31 overall 2026 recruit also holds offers from Maryland, Alabama, Florida State, Boston College, among others.

Regardless of the talent coming in and the potential addition of Wilkins, Scheyer and the rest of his staff will certainly have their work cut out for them this offseason, as it's practically a guarantee at this point that the entire 2024-25 starting five for the Blue Devils will be out.

Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Tyrese Proctor have declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. Khaman Maluach has yet to do so, but he's seen as a consensus top-ten pick.