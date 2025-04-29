The newest Duke Blue Devil is absolutely fired up about next season's basketball roster

The Duke basketball program landed its first addition via the transfer portal in a big way, as Cedric Coward (Washington State) announced his commitment to the Blue Devils yesterday, ultimately choosing Duke over Alabama. He's the #14 overall transfer and #5 shooting guard per the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings.

Coward is a huge addition to next year's roster and makes Duke a potential top-five team heading into next season, and he's excited to get to work with Jon Scheyer's reloaded roster for next season.

The former Wazzu guard talked with The Field of 68 Network's Jeff Goodman on why he ultimately decided to go to Durham, and his answers will have you fired up for next season.

"Caleb Foster, me, the Boozer twins [Cameron and Cayden], you know, Pat Ngongba, Isaiah Evans. Like, we got killers on this team, and the shortest guy is 6'4. This is a team full of stars and it's a team full of guys that are killers and just want to do whatever it is that, you know, can help us win."

Sounds like Duke basketball's newest wing is pretty excited to get to Durham.

Now, Coward is still considering the NBA Draft and has until June 15th to pull his name out or keep it in, but the 6'6 senior seems pretty excited about the Blue Devils' chances next season.

Coward averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game last season for the Cougars on 55.7% shooting from the field and 40% shooting from the three-point line. He began his collegiate career at Division III Willamette University and spent 2022-24 with Eastern Washington.

He's an elite catch-and-shooter and can also run the floor in transition, both looking to score and pass. Despite only playing in six games last season due to injury, he has the potential to be one of the best shot-blocking guards in the country next season with his defensive instincts.

Coward will likely be starting at either the shooting guard spot or small forward spot, and his addition will make Duke one of the best three-point shooting teams in the nation when you add in guys like Isaiah Evans and Darren Harris.

The newest Blue Devil is ecstatic when looking at Duke's roster next season, and it looks like it will have a similar mix of defensive versatility and length as it did in 2024-25. Now Duke fans wait to hear whether Coward leaves his name in the NBA Draft or returns to college basketball next season.