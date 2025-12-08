Duke basketball fans will be both overjoyed and frustrated by the success of top NBA rookies

Being a Duke basketball fan can come with a whirlwind of emotions.

Many times, this comes with fans seeing their favorite players leave for professional basketball after just one season in Duke blue.

Luckily, many of those beloved players have continued to flourish in the NBA, with Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg as just the latest duo to make their mark at the next level. Both Knueppel and Flagg appear to be well on their way to NBA stardom, and their swift ascendance is no doubt a source of pride for Duke fans who watched them terrorize defenses last season.

Simultaneously however, twinges of regret creep into the minds of many Duke fans that they didn't get to see this dynamic duo in Durham for longer.

Duke basketball players are dominating the Rookie of the Year race

After some early-season growing pains, learning to navigate the point guard position in Jason Kidd's offense, Flagg has been getting comfortable as of late. He averaged 24.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg, and 5.0 apg and shot over 50% from the field last week, boosting his season averages and coming up hot on the heels of his former teammate Knueppel in the ROTY race.

A nearly season-long mainstay at the top of the NBA rookie ladder, Kon Knueppel continues to impress. He leads all rookies in scoring and three pointers made (with more than double the makes of his nearest competitor) and has cemented himself as a reliable option in the Hornets' offense. His brilliance has been incredibly refreshing for Duke fans who knew to look past the pre-draft concerns regarding his mild athleticism.

Another rookie Blue Devil fans know all too well has made a huge impact

Guard Cedric Coward has been a consistent performer for a Memphis Grizzlies squad that is still trying to figure itself out. With trade rumors surrounding star guard Ja Morant, Coward has been a small bright spot for this young team, consistently scoring in double digits as a plus defender. Though he has uncharacteristically struggled a bit with his three-point shooting, he seems like an easy plug-and-play three-and-D type whose willingness to do the dirty work will be an asset to winning teams for years to come.

It can be painful for Duke fans to see the success of these players

Flagg and Knueppel gave Duke fans many great memories last year, and the fact that they are succeeding so early in their NBA careers is great to see. However, this success is also painful given how last season ended. One cannot help but wonder how incredible this year's team would look if Flagg and Knueppel had decided to run it back, a dream scenario that was hard to push aside, especially after Flagg had previously admitted he wanted to play another year in Durham in an ideal world.

Add to that the success of Coward, a player who was within Jon Scheyer's grasp before he decided to reverse course and declare for the NBA draft. It's apparent that while the Duke brand and NIL money are powerful draws, they still lack in comparison to what the NBA can offer. Part of being a Duke fan means recognizing that having NBA-level talent each year often entails constant roster turnover, making it all the more important to enjoy these players while fans still can.