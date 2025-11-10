It's painfully obvious that this Duke basketball rookie should be favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year award

The Duke basketball program saw its entire starting five selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, and all five rookies are performing well to begin their respective NBA careers. However, it seems painfully obvious that Kon Knueppel should be the favorite for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, but the odds don't reflect it. Knueppel has arguably been the most productive rookie in the entire draft class while impacting the game in practically every aspect. The No. 4 overall selection by the Charlotte Hornets has already broken NBA records while padding the stat sheet on a nightly basis, yet somehow hasn't received much love for Rookie of the Year honors.

Kon Knueppel should clearly be the favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year, but somehow isn't

On the season, the former ACC Tournament MVP is averaging 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists a night on 44.3% shooting from the floor and 40.5% shooting from three for the 3-6 Hornets. Knueppel's 60.2% true shooting percentage ranks sixth among rookies this season and bests every other top-five selection in the 2025 Draft. However, the odds of taking home the ROTY award still underrate Knueppel. According to FanDuel, Knueppel still sits with just the third-best odds to take home the award despite his elite numbers.

NBA Rookie of the Year Award odds

Cooper Flagg: -110

VJ Edgecombe: +155

Kon Knueppel +900

Cedric Coward: +1000

Tre Johnson: +5000

Through just nine career NBA games, Knueppel is already setting NBA records. The rookie set the NBA record for made threes through his first four career games with 16, and then broke the record for made threes through a player's first seven career games with 22.

The Wisconsin native has been on an absolute tear over his last few games, most recently coming off a 30-point, eight-rebound, and three-assist performance in Charlotte's 126-108 loss to the Miami Heat on November 7th.

Knueppel currently ranks first among rookies in made threes (30), second in points per game, third in rebounds per game, and fourth in three point percentage. It certainly feels like it's time to have a legitimate discussion into Knueppel for ROTY.