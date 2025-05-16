Duke basketball projected starting five for 2025-26: Insert Dame Sarr, Take out Cedric Coward

Through the offseason, the Duke basketball rotation for 2025-26 has changed quite a bit, and even more shake-up is likely on the way. As time goes on, it seems more and more likely that Cedric Coward will remain in the NBA Draft and will not suit up for the Blue Devils next season.

At the same time, Jon Scheyer and the rest of his staff are closing in on his replacement in international prospect Dame Sarr. Sarr was originally involved with Duke, Kansas, Illinois, and Oregon, but after a visit to Lawrence, the shooting guard out of Italy was heavily favored to commit to the Jayhawks. However, Scheyer has recently gotten back into the mix for Sarr after seeing the decreased likelihood that Coward will return to college basketball, and the Blue Devils are now considered the frontrunners for the Italian's services.

So, let's take a look at the updated projected starting five for the 2025-26 Blue Devils.

PG - Caleb Foster - Junior

If Duke swaps Coward for Sarr, it's practically a guarantee that Foster will be the only upperclassman in the starting five for next season, giving the rising junior a revamped chance to break out onto the college hoops scene after a disappointing sophomore campaign. Foster went into 2024-25 with a lot of hype and was a starter to begin the season, but was eventually sent to the bench for Sion James and wasn't a key contributor for the most part at all. As the veteran leader for next season's Blue Devils, Foster has an opportunity to prove he can be a starter on a championship-level squad.

SG - Isaiah Evans - Sophomore

Getting Evans back for another season was a massive deal for Scheyer, as the sharpshooter had interest both in the transfer portal and the NBA Draft. There was a bit of worry as Evans put his name in the 2025 NBA Draft early entry list after announcing he would return to Duke, but he took his name out of the draft before the NBA Combine, cementing his status in Durham next year. Evans has a chance to skyrocket his 2026 NBA Draft stock with an elevated role next season, as he was primarily a 3-and-D guy as a rookie. 81% of Evans' shot attempts and 78% of his makes came from three-point range, and a season to extend his offensive arsenal and defensive prowess, mixed with the elite shooting he already possesses, could boost him to lottery status come 2026.

SF - Dame Sarr - Freshman

Out of nowhere, Duke is the front runner for the Italians' services, and he could very well be thrust into a starting role right away. At the three, it would likely be either Sarr or fellow incoming freshman Nik Khamenia, but we'll put Sarr in the lineup just to switch things up. Playing for FC Barcelona in 2024-25, Sarr played 15 Euro League games and another 12 in Liga ACB. Through that action, the shooting guard averaged 3.5 points and 1.1 rebounds on 53.7% shooting from the floor and 44.8% shooting from beyond the perimeter in nine minutes of action. The international prospect is a critical add that Duke must make if Coward ultimately stays in the draft.

PF - Cameron Boozer - Freshman

This is the prospect Duke fans are most excited to see next season, and many think Boozer can be the best freshman in the country. The #3 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Boozer is one of the most decorated high school prospects of the last decade. As a senior at Columbus High School (FL), Boozer averaged 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game en route to leading his high school program to a Chipotle Boys National Championship along with his twin brother and fellow Duke signee, Cayden Boozer.

C - Patrick Ngongba II - Sophomore

Ngongba will be an intriguing player to monitor on the Blue Devils' roster next season as he will be put into a starting role after not being a heavy contributor as a rookie. He dealt with injury for the majority of his freshman campaign, but showed flashes of elite rim protection and ability to run the floor in transition through the ACC and NCAA Tournaments when his minutes increased. His offensive package will need to be bolstered heavily through the summer, but depth at the five spot is not a strength for the Blue Devils as we sit here today, so Ngongba will have to make major improvements to keep Duke a top-ten or so team in the land. The Blue Devils added Rice transfer center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu via the portal, but Ngongba is the only center on the current roster that has played minutes for a high-major program.