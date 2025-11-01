Duke at Clemson: Final betting odds and predictions for the Blue Devils' must-win matchup

The Duke football program enters a must-win scenario coming off the bye, as it heads to Death Valley to take on Clemson. After a major missed opportunity at home against No. 8 Georgia Tech, where Duke fell 27-18, the Blue Devils absolutely need to stack a win this week to remain in contention for an ACC Championship. Now 4-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play, Duke most likely will have to win out to have any hope of bringing the first ACC crown to Durham since 1989. However, that starts on Saturday with a road win over Clemson, which has been potentially the biggest disappointment in college football this season. Here are the final betting odds with a prediction before the Blue Devils kick it off against the Tigers at 12:00 pm EST.

Duke at Clemson: Final betting odds and predictions

According to FanDuel, Clemson is slotted as a 3.5-point favorite (-112) while Duke is listed as a 3.5-point underdog (-108). The moneyline for the Tigers is -178, while Duke's is +150. The total points Over/Under for the contest is 54.5. The Blue Devils haven't beaten the Tigers on the road since October 18th, 1980, so this is an opportunity for the program to make history.

Prediction:

Cade Klubnik is back in action after struggling with injury, but Clemson is still likely the biggest disappointment in all of college football. It felt insane to pick any team but the Tigers to win the ACC Championship in the preseason, but now beating Clemson is hardly a resume-boosting win at this point. Clemson is 3-4 overall and 2-3 in conference play, most recently coming off a 35-24 loss at home against SMU before its bye week. The Tigers are an abysmal 1-3 at home this season, leaving the door open for the Blue Devils to pick another one off and stack a road victory. Duke has the offensive firepower to put the momentum on its side early on, and that's what it will do today. Clemson is desperate for a win to have any chance of turning this disaster of a season around, but it won't come against Duke.

Final score prediction: Duke wins 34-28.