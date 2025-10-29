Duke vs. Clemson: Everything fans need to know before the Blue Devils' must-win matchup

Before its bye this past week, the Duke football program missed out on a marquee opportunity to pick up a quality win, falling to No. 8 Georgia Tech 27-18 at home. Now 4-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play, the Blue Devils enter a must-win situation in Death Valley against Clemson this weekend. Bringing the first ACC Championship to Durham since 1989 isn't completely out of the question just yet, but Duke will likely need to win out to give itself a shot at making the conference title game. Against a struggling Tigers team, this is the perfect chance for Manny Diaz and his squad to get some mojo back as the back half of the regular season gets going. Here's everything fans need to know before the Blue Devils take on the Tigers.

When is Duke at Clemson?

Duke will face Clemson on Saturday, November 1st, at 12:00 pm EST. The matchup will take place at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC.

Who are the announcers for Duke at Clemson?

The announcers for Duke and Clemson will be Wes Durham and Steve Addazio. The matchup can be streamed on ACC Network and Fubo TV.

What is the series history between Duke and Clemson?

Duke is 17-37-1 all-time against the Tigers, with a 13-15 record at home and a 4-20-1 record on the road. The last contest between the two schools came on September 4th, 2023, where Duke won at home 28-7. The Blue Devils lost their previous five matchups against Clemson before that win and look to pick up their first road win over the Tigers since October 18th, 1980.

What are the current betting odds for Duke at Clemson?

According to FanDuel, Clemson is a 3.5-point (-110) favorite, with Duke as a 3.5-point (-110) underdog. Clemson's moneyline is -170 while Duke's is +140. The total points Over/Under for the contest is 56.5.

What is the weather forecast for Duke at Clemson?

The weather in Clemson, SC on Saturday calls for clear, sunny skies with temperatures around 56º at kickoff time. Temperatures are expected to reach 62º by about 3:00 pm EST.