Duke and Jon Scheyer appear to be out for 5-star transfer fans have been all over

Jon Scheyer has essentially finalized Duke's roster. With major roster retention wins with Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, Dame Sarr, and Patrick Ngongba II, Duke will bring back a strong cast of contributors from last season, supplementing that with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country and key Transfer Portal additions of John Blackwell and Drew Scharnowski.

As things stand, Duke has 13 confirmed scholarship spots filled for next season, and could have a 14th depending on whether or not Ifeanyi Ufochukwu returns and is granted a medical waiver after suffering a season-ending injury after just five games last season.

If Duke fills that final spot, it's not likely going to be Isaiah Evans - despite a bit of a tease from On3's Jamie Shaw - and it also doesn't look like it's going to be from a dream portal candidate, either.

Santa Clara's Allen Graves has been a rumored Duke target for a while as he goes through the NBA Draft process, but Scheyer didn't seem to be interested in having a Cedric Coward 2.0 moment.

Jeff Borzello doesn't expect Duke to be involved with Allen Graves

"Duke has seemingly filled out their roster, so I don't know much sense that makes, Borzello said about Graves. "I doubt they're still really pursuing him at this point."

Graves is projected to be a first-round pick in most mock drafts, and it continues to trend toward him staying in the NBA Draft after a stellar freshman season at Santa Clara.

He would have been a luxury addition for the Blue Devils, but Scheyer would have needed to keep a roster spot - and significant money - available to potentially land him. After the late addition of Barcelona's Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje to the high school class, it doesn't appear Duke would have room for anyone else who would command major minutes.

Graves is the type of player you could wait for with his talent and the impact he could make on a college team next year, but it's hard to fault Scheyer for avoiding getting burned for a second offseason in a row, especially with the talent he was able to land instead.