Dick Vitale perfectly sums up Jon Scheyer's work with the Duke Blue Devils

With a 19-1 record in the Duke Blue Devils' back pocket, it's impossible to deny that the team is off to a great start this season, but that isn't exactly any different than past seasons.

In fact, current head coach Jon Scheyer has already led the Blue Devils to 108 wins in just three and a half years, suffering a minimal 23 losses (82.3 percent win rate) since becoming Duke's head coach.

After Duke's most recent win, a 31-point victory over the top-25 Louisville Cardinals, even legendary basketball commentator Dick Vitale had to take to social media to sing the praises of Scheyer.

Jon Scheyer receives praise from Dick Vitale

"One last thought on this Monday of college hoops: has any Coach done a better job in their 1st 4 years as a head coach in the D1 power conferences than Jon Scheyer?" Vitale wrote on X. "His teams are so well coached offensively & defensively."

Vitale went on to praise the Blue Devils, highlighting the program's continuous passion, pride, and togetherness.

Of course, Vitale has a soft spot for Duke, as one of the teams he has covered the most as an in-game commentator and analyst, and he was even in attendance for the Blue Devils' first win of the season.

One last thought on this Monday of college hoops : has any Coach done a better job in their 1st 4 years as a HEAD COACH in the D1 power conferences than JON SCHEYER @JonScheyer . His teams are so well coached offensively & defensively . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 27, 2026

Vitale is undeniably right about the job Scheyer has done with the program since taking over in 2022, following in the gargantuan footsteps of legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

In comparison to other coaches taking over blue-blood programs like Scheyer has in Durham, he is light-years ahead of his peers.

The UNC Tar Heels' head coach, Hubert Davis, was yet another alumni hire, having played for the Heels, and has led North Carolina to just 117 wins while suffering 49 losses (70.4 percent win rate). Mark Pope, who played for the Kentucky Wildcats and was named as their head coach in 2024, has already lost 18 games and only earned 37 wins (67.3 percent).

Simply put, Scheyer is doing a masterclass job with the Blue Devils, and Duke fans should have nothing but kind things to say about their head coach, just like Vitale.