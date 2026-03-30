Dan Hurley's mom went full NSFW mode after UConn ripped out Duke hearts

The shot made by UConn freshman Braylon Mullins broke the hearts of Duke fans while, at the very same moment, shocking Husky fans. It was a tale of two sidelines, heartbreak and sadness for Duke and elation and celebration for UConn.

The same could be said for the fans in the stands. Duke fans were so hopeful and ready for another Final Four trip, while UConn fans were simply holding onto hope for a disaster to happen for the Blue Devils. That disaster came, and it shocked everyone when Mullins hit the three, but no one's reaction was better than Dan Hurley's mother's.

While Duke fans are heartbroken, they do have to chuckle just a little bit at the reaction from Hurley's mother, one that is certainly not safe for work if you can read lips, adn it doesn't take an expert to read hers.

Favorite video yet is Dan Hurley's mom after The Shot:



"HOLY FUCKING SHIT!!!" pic.twitter.com/nPKdbtinD4 — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) March 30, 2026

Duke's Elite Eight loss leaves Blue Devils fans wondering who is to blame

With a loss like this, a loss where Duke was leading by 19 points at one point, at least 15 in the second half, the first reaction from fans is to play the blame game. Many are putting it on the shoulders of Cayben Boozer, who turned the ball over. Some are blaming Isaiah Evans for not contesting the shot, but the majority are questioning head coach Jon Scheyer.

This is now the second year in a row Scheyer has had amazing talent, especially freshman talent, and come up short of even making the National Championship game, let alone winning it all. Some are wondering if Scheyer has what it takes to get Duke there.

A loss like that can't sit on any one person, except maybe the head coach, who can get his team right so that UConn doesn't make that comeback. However, it can't go on one single player, as it took a team effort for Duke to even be in that position.