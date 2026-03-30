Unfortunately, Isaiah Evans needs to change his Instagram handle immediately

There were a lot of things that went down in the final seconds of Duke and UConn's Elite Eight matchup. UConn pulled within two points on some free throws, Duke had to inbound the ball against a press, Cayden Boozer tried to pass over two defenders and turned the ball over, and UConn hit the dagger three to eliminate Duke.

While some blame Boozer for the errant pass, one play doesn't define a game like that. Some could say Isaiah Evans also had a job to do once the ball was turned over, and he didn't. Evans was right in front of Braylon Mullins when he put up the game-winning shot, and he didn't even attempt to put a hand up to contest the shot.

Then, of course, the media found his social media handle and realized it was "Getuhhhandup," which now is not the greatest look for Evans. While Mullins still could have made a shot, Evans should have contested the shot at the very least.

Life comes at you fast



Isaiah Evans Instagram handle is @ Getuhhandup pic.twitter.com/lK05kKwYgD — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 30, 2026

Even Jon Scheyer told Isaiah Evans to contest UConn's game-winner

Not all the blame can be put squarely on Cayden Boozer's shoulders, even though he is already putting it there. It takes a team effort to have a comeback win, just like it takes a team effort to blow a lead in a game.

Evans was the last line of defense against Mullins' shot, and he wasn't even able to get a hand up, even though head coach Jon Scheyer was yelling at him to.

Jon Scheyer and the Duke bench watching Braylon Mullins' last-second heroics pic.twitter.com/rePQvtTlIB — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2026

In that video, Scheyer was telling Boozer to pass to the open man down the court. After the pass was deflected and stolen, he was also yelling for Evans to contest Mullins' shot. So, while some want to put everything on Boozer, it is not like he can be the only one to blame for Duke's loss.