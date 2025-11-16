Cryptic message from Duke football star could be sign of potential departure

In a matchup against Virginia where the Duke football program had the opportunity to pin itself atop the ACC standings with just a couple of weeks to go, the Blue Devils folded, falling 34-17 against the Cavaliers in a game that was never really that close. On top of the loss, a cryptic social media message from Duke football running back Nate Sheppard could be a bad sign that Duke fans do not want to see. The Blue Devils were beaten in practically every aspect of the contest and now fall to 0-3 at home in the 2025 campaign against ranked opponents. Now 5-5 overall and 4-2 in conference play, any chance for Duke to bring the first ACC Championship to Durham since 1989 is now, in all likelihood, over.

Sheppard has been arguably the Blue Devils' best offensive player all season. The former 3-star recruit entered his freshman season low on the depth chart, but through the first few weeks of the year, he completely took over Duke's backfield and has been the lead guy for the majority of the campaign. After totaling five carries in each of Duke's first three games of the season, Sheppard has tallied 12 or more in all the team's latest seven contests.

Cryptic social media move by Duke football RB Nate Sheppard could be bad sign for his future in Durham

After the loss, Duke's star rookie RB took to social media to express the disappointment.

🤧 — Nate Sheppard (@NateShep20) November 16, 2025

Blue Devils' star cornerback Chandler Rivers then replied to that post on X, saying, "Love twin." Sheppard replied with a blue heart.

Now, this could just be a post for the fans and Sheppard's teammates after the disappointing defeat, but it also makes fans wonder if a change of scenery could be in line for the star back.

On the season, Sheppard has tallied 700 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 112 carries to go along with 24 receptions for 157 receiving yards and a touchdown in that right. The freshman currently ranks fifth in the ACC in yards per attempt (6.3), sixth in rushing yards, and sixth in rushing touchdowns while ranking just 13th in total attempts. He also leads Duke by a landslide in carries and rushing yards, while leading in rushing touchdowns.

Sheppard would likely have a big market if he were to enter the transfer portal after this season, but this social media move could be just smoke.