Duke football star freshman one of just five players to make watch list for coveted award

As the Duke football program heads into its bye week with a 4-3 overall record and a 3-1 record in conference play, some Blue Devils are raking in the accolades. Duke star freshman running back Nate Sheppard was one of five players named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List, an award given annually to the most outstanding freshman in college football since 2018. Coming into Durham as a 3-star recruit, there wasn't much hype around Sheppard's name, as the Blue Devils boasted several veteran backs on the roster. However, through the first half of the 2025 campaign, Sheppard has completely taken over the backfield and now represents Duke as the lead back.

"The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the most outstanding college freshman in college football since 2018," as GoDuke.com describes the award. "It is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and 2005 NFL MVP with the Seattle Seahawks. This award honors the nation's most outstanding freshman, recognizing his exceptional performance and significant impact on his team throughout the season."

As the season has gone on, the Mandeville, LA native has only increased his workload and has established himself as the lead back for the Blue Devils. After tallying five carries in each of Duke's first three games of the season, Sheppard has totaled at least 12 in the Blue Devils' latest four contests.

On the season, the 5'10", 195-pound back has ran for 497 yards and four touchdowns on 71 carries to go along with 18 receptions for 132 receiving yards and a touchdown. Sheppard currently ranks fifth in the ACC in total rushing yards and average yards per carry (7.0) while sitting just 15th in the conference in total attempts. The rookie's big play ability and elite speed has separated himself from the rest of the backfield, and now Sheppard is getting recognized on a national scale.

After the bye week, the Blue Devils will look to get back in the win column after a tough 27-18 home loss to No. 7 Georgia Tech, as Duke will head to Death Valley to take on Clemson.