Cooper Flagg's mom 'has entered the chat' amid Nico Harrison firing

On Tuesday, November 11th, it was reported that the Dallas Mavericks would be firing general manager Nico Harrison, about nine months after the infamous Luka Dončić trade. Now, Mavs star rookie Cooper Flagg's mother, Kelly, is getting involved with the firing. An interesting social media move by Kelly Flagg has caused a bit of a scene on social media, even if Kelly meant nothing by it. However, she made some good points in her response. Harrison was likely never going to win the Dallas fan base back after trading away the supposed franchise cornerstone for an older, injury-prone big man in Anthony Davis. It felt like a matter of time before Harrison was eventually let go, and the deal is now done.

Cooper Flagg's mother weighs in on Mavericks' firing of GM Nico Harrison

A couple of hours after the firing of Harrison was announced, Kelly Flagg reposted a post on X from a fan who was saying how Cooper Flagg should never have to deal with fans' chants during his own teammates' free throws. From what has become a mainstay at American Airlines Center since the Dončić trade, "Fire Nico" chants tend to spread around the arena whenever the Mavericks are down.

Kelly Flagg reposted a fan tweet about Nico Harrison to her X account.

News then broke that Kelly had reposted the X post, originally signaling her support for the firing of Harrison. But after the post showing her repost gained some traction, she cleared the air and made some great points.

"Retweet wasn’t about firing Nico," Kelly said. "It was about the fact that the fans were chanting during our free throws. Our guys had nothing to do with what went down."



"It’s done now so we all need to move on. Hopefully better days ahead."

Retweet wasn’t about firing Nico. It was about the fact that the fans were chanting during our free throws. Our guys had nothing to do with what went down.



It’s done now so we all need to move on. Hopefully better days ahead. https://t.co/drbeIW0r5q — Kelly Flagg (@kflagg11) November 11, 2025

After her clarification, she's exactly right. No one can blame Dallas fans for being fed up with Harrison after the Mavericks' 3-8 start to the 2025 campaign, along with Harrison's questionable tenure as the franchise's GM in general. However, it isn't fair for the players to have to hear "Fire Nico" chants while they're trying to make free throws down the stretch in a close game. Especially for such a highly touted rookie like Flagg, who entered a franchise with a dumpster fire of a front office, that probably isn't something he wants to see from the fans early on.

Nonetheless, Harrison is now gone, and Dallas fans along with the Mavericks organization can move on and build around this current team. And as the mother of the perceived cornerstone of the Mavs' franchise for years to come, Kelly Flagg probably deserves to give her two cents on the matter.