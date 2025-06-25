Cooper Flagg hasn’t even been drafted yet and Maine already crowned him

As of 2020, the town of Newport, ME, had a minuscule population of just over 3,300 people. Now, Duke Blue Devil fans will remember Newport for the rest of their lives.

Newport produced Cooper Flagg, one of the most notable Duke freshmen since the turn of the century, leaving his mark in Durham after just one season with the team. Now, as Flagg looks toward draft night and is expected to be taken first overall, Maine has given him yet another honor.

Ahead of the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the state of Maine declared June 25, 2025, as "Flagg Day," honoring their basketball star before his name was ever called out on draft night.

Flagg already had a long list of accolades heading into the week of the Draft, including being named the National college player of the year, a consensus first-team All-American, and the NABC Freshman of the Year.

However, if you can put Newport on the radar of people across the country, it just makes sense that the state would give you your own holiday.

Flagg isn't the only Blue Devil projected to go in the first round of the Draft on Wednesday night. Teammates Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are also expected to hear their names called in the first 10 picks of the first round.

Duke veterans Tyrese Proctor and Sion James will likely hear their names called as well, but it probably won't be until later in the first round or during the second round on Night 2 of the Draft.

The 2025 NBA Draft is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 25 (or should we just call it "Flagg Day" everywhere?). The second round will start at the same time on the following night, Thursday, June 26.