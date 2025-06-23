Cooper Flagg receives high praise from former NBA MVP ahead of Draft night

Anyone who knows anything about college basketball has heard the name Cooper Flagg. The former Duke Blue Devils star freshman is now headed to the NBA Draft and is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick, likely landing with the Dallas Mavericks.

Leading up to the Draft, which begins on Wednesday, June 25, more and more hype has built around Flagg's future in the league.

At a recent Fanatics event, Flagg ran into one of the legends of the NBA, former league MVP Allen Iverson, who was quick to give credit to just how talented he believes Flagg is.

"That's a bad dude right there, that's a bad guy," Iverson said when he saw Flagg. "Do what you do, man, I love watching you play."

Iverson also asked Flagg how he was feeling about the Draft, and the former Blue Devil kept it simple, saying, "I'm excited, man."

- Allen Iverson to Cooper Flagg 🤩 pic.twitter.com/AOcFpR0I1s — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) June 22, 2025

Before ever stepping foot onto the court for the Blue Devils, people knew Flagg was going to be special. His singular season for Duke only further cemented the idea that he would eventually become the No. 1 draft pick in his class.

Now, the Draft is just days away, and as Flagg gets closer and closer to entering the league, excitement continues to build for him and his fellow Duke teammates.

Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are projected to hear their names called in the first 10 picks of the draft as well. Duke veterans Tyrese Proctor and Sion James are expected to be drafted in the second round, which will take place on Thursday, June 26.

The last time Duke had the first overall pick was in 2022, when Paolo Banchero was drafted by the Orlando Magic. Three years earlier, former Blue Devil legend Zion Williams was taken first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans.

If Flagg is in fact selected as the No. 1 overall pick on Wednesday, he will become the sixth-ever Blue Devil to earn the achievement.