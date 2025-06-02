New Mock Draft has Kon Knueppel joining Cooper Flagg in the Top 5

It isn't often that a single collegiate program sees multiple players selected during the first round of any draft, much less the NBA Draft, which has just two rounds and 60 total picks.

It is a virtual guarantee that former Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, likely going to the Dallas Mavericks. However, the Blue Devils have a healthy number of former players joining Flagg in the draft class.

Recently, CBS sports writer Kyle Boone included Kon Knueppel, who also played just one season with the Blue Devils, alongside Flagg in the top five picks of the Draft. In fact, Boone projected that five former Duke stars would hear their names called during the two rounds.

Just like (almost) everybody else in the nation, Boone expects that the Mavericks will retain their No. 1 overall pick and select Flagg to kick off the 2025 NBA Draft.

Unlike a lot of people, Boone skyrocketed Knueppel to the No. 4 overall draft pick, sending him to the Charlotte Hornets. Knueppel was beloved by the Cameron Crazies and even helped lead Duke through their impressive postseason runs, especially with Flagg injured during the ACC Tournament.

Center Khaman Maluach is the last Blue Devil that Boone has going in the first round, sending the 7-foot-1 freshman to the Chicago Bulls. During his one season for Duke, Maluach averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.

After three years at Duke, junior guard Tyrese Proctor decided to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft, and Boone has him going early in the second round. Over three seasons, Proctor averaged 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

Last but certainly not least, Boone had senior small forward Sion James going to the Orlando Magic as the No. 46 overall pick. James played just one season with the Blue Devils after spending four years with the Tulane Green Wave, but his player profile will always list Duke as his college.