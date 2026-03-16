Coach K leans into the March Madness rivalry between Duke and Michigan State

March Madness is well underway, and the NCAA Tournament is just around the corner. As people look forward to the postseason mayhem, a few legends have come back out of the woodwork to talk about what it takes to win it all.

That includes the G.O.A.T., former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who got the chance to discuss the current Blue Devils squad and which coaches have what they need to take their team all the way.

Of course, Duke and Michigan State always seem to wind up in the same region of the bracket, which they did once again this year. So, of course, Krzyzewski had to get a dig in on one of the head coaches who has been known as a dominant player in the past tournaments.

"Tom Izzo is the creme de la creme of coaching," Krzyzewski said. "He's Mr. March, but I always tell 'em you wanna be Mr. April because that means you won the thing."

Mike Krzyzewski knows you need to win past April, unlike Tom Izzo

Izzo is lovingly nicknamed Mr. March for his success in the tournament, but he hasn't actually won a National Championship since 2000, over two decades ago.

While the tournament takes place in March, the Final Four and the National Championship take place in April. So, to make it all the way through March Madness, you actually need a little success to April to be crowned as the national champion.

"Tom Izzo is the creme de la creme of coaching..



He's Mr March but I always tell em you wanna be Mr April because that means you won the thing"



😂😂 Coach K #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/0NpcprMPpl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 16, 2026

Izzo led Michigan State to the National Championship in 2009, where the Spartans lost by 17 points to the UNC Tar Heels. In comparison, Duke has won three National Championships since 2000, securing the 2001, 2010, and 2015 titles under Krzyzewski.

This season, the Blue Devils have already taken down the Spartans, but the postseason presents yet another opportunity for Duke to walk away victorious. If both teams win out, Michigan State and Duke wouldn't meet until the Elite Eight.