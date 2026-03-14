Cayden Boozer's smile vs. Clemson speaks volumes as he finds his footing as a starter

In his second-ever ACC Tournament game and his sixth-ever start for the Duke Blue Devils, point guard Cayden Boozer finally stepped into his own.

Stepping into the starting role while junior Caleb Foster was out due to injury, Boozer didn't have a standout performance in the Blue Devils' postseason game of the year, only earning nine points, three rebounds, and one assist.

With four minutes left in the first half of the following game (Duke's semifinal matchup against the Clemson Tigers), Boozer looked more like the blue-chip prospect that he was.

To put the Blue Devils up by double digits for the first time in the game, Boozer drove to the bucket, made the layup, and drained the and-one free throw. When he was initially fouled while making the bucket, he couldn't help but beam with pride.

Cayden Boozer clearly listened to Cam Boozer's advice

In the previous game, his twin brother Cameron Boozer told him to play with the confidence he knew Cayden had, telling him to "shoot it, attack, be aggressive." As Cayden reached a team-leading nine points after the successful free throw, he obviously took that advice to heart.

Cayden Boozer is showing why he was a top recruit. Nice game so far. — GTHC (@Jholt915) March 14, 2026

By halftime, Cayden had amassed 9 points and one rebound. Cameron, with the most points on the roster as per usual, had tacked on 13 points and eight rebounds. The pair scored as many points as the entire Clemson team. To put it lightly, the Boozer brothers were balling.

CAYDEN MF BOOZER pic.twitter.com/fY6DVN6c6W — Kaitlin Tomassoni (@ktomassoni1) March 14, 2026

The rest of the team wasn't exactly slacking. Isaiah Evans had four points, seven rebounds, and one assist. Dame Sarr had four points and one rebound. Nikolas Khamenia came off the bench to add eight points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Duke held a 41-22 lead over the Tigers in the win-or-go-home matchup, and even head coach Jon Scheyer seemed more than pleased with his team's first-half effort.

Cayden had finally found his footing, Cameron was playing with more outward emotion than anyone had seen all year, and the Blue Devils were sailing to yet another appearance in the ACC Championship game.