Cam Boozer's mid-game message to Cayden should have Duke fans more juiced than ever

Duke didn't exactly have a flawless performance last night as the Blue Devils eked out a win over the Florida State Seminoles. However, a win is a win, and they got the job done to move forward to the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament.

With Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba II sidelined due to injuries, the starting lineup was extremely different than usual, including Cayden Boozer starting at point guard.

Boozer, the underrated and overlooked twin compared to Duke star freshman Cameron Boozer, had an undeniably slow start, but his brother knew exactly what to say to get him in the right mindset.

"I was just telling him, 'Play with some confidence, bro,'" Cameron shared in the postgame press conference about his in-game message to Cayden. "Shoot it, attack, be aggressive."

Cameron and Cayden Boozer have Duke in the right spot

Despite struggling to score throughout the beginning of the first half and quickly racking up two fouls, Cameron's message clearly worked. Cayden finished the game with nine points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

No, Cayden's numbers weren't record-setting or jaw-dropping, but his presence was an undeniable necessity as the Blue Devils outplayed the Seminoles in the second half.

His presence took at least one defender away from other Duke players on the court as Florida State juggled the task of covering two Boozer brothers, instead of the one that most teams had to cover in the regular-season matchups.

Duke Forward Cameron Boozer says he told his brother Cayden “PLAY WITH SOME CONFIDENCE BRO” after his slow start and two early fouls. #TheJuiceNetwork pic.twitter.com/NtMUWGLChn — Rio (@trueblue1824) March 13, 2026

Cameron and Cayden win; it's that simple. They have played together their entire lives, and they have succeeded their entire lives. With four high school state championships, numerous AAU titles, and as two of the highest-rated recruits in the class of 2025, they are undeniable stars.

With both Boozer brothers on the court in the ACC Tournament, the Blue Devils are set up for success, and it should have Duke fans extremely excited, even as they mourn the lack of Foster and Ngongba in the lineup.