Cameron Boozer's shooting struggles couldn't hide his greatest strength in NBA debut

When Cameron Boozer dreamed about his first NBA game, he didn't envision going ice cold from the field. Unfortunately, that was the reality for the former Duke star and reigning National Player of the Year in college basketball.

Boozer went 0-of-6 from three and just 2-of-15 overall. Those off nights were few and far between for Boozer during his time with the Blue Devils, but everybody goes through those slumps at this level. But what makes the No. 3 overall pick different is that he will find a way to put his stamp on the game regardless.

He only scored 7 points, but he grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 5 assists. Most importantly, the Grizzlies rolled to a 123-103 win over the Utah Jazz.

Notably, Boozer was a team-best +32 in plus-minus over his 33 minutes on the court. That's not a coincidence. That's just what happens when Boozer plays. He wins.

Cameron Boozer set a Grizzlies franchise record in his NBA debut

That +32 is the highest plus-minus in a season opener in Grizzlies franchise history, per Stat Muse.

Boozer's first NBA basket came in the second quarter when he identified a mismatch in the halfcourt. Jazz guard Keyonte George got switched onto him, and Boozer immediately went to the post and got the entry pass leading to an easy dunk:

Cameron Boozer scores his first NBA points for the Grizzlies#GrindCity #UTAvsMEM pic.twitter.com/SWuRfuVX6w — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) October 22, 2026

That's what Boozer does. He's going to notice any chinks in the armor, and he's going to punish you for any mistakes that you make.

He's also not going to have a ton of games where he shoots 2-of-15, either. That's a rarity, but what stands out is how big of an impact he's still able to make when his shot isn't falling. That's what makes him different than so many others.

Especially for a rookie making his NBA debut. It had to be frustrating to see so many shots clang off the iron. It would have been easy to get down on himself. Instead, he just kept playing, kept doing the right things.

If you want an example of how things can go the other way, look at the debut of former UNC star Caleb Wilson. He struggled from the field, going just 7-of-21 on his way to 16 points. He added 4 rebounds, 0 assists, and turned ball over 9 times. He was a team-worst -45 in Chicago's 43 point loss to the Raptors across his 32 minutes.

Boozer and the Grizzlies will now go on an immediate west coast road trip after playing at home against the Jazz. They'll play the Warriors, Kings, Jazz, and Blazers all on the road before coming back to Memphis.

Their next game is Friday night at Golden State, where Boozer will look to bounce back from his rough shooting night in his debut.