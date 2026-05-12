Cameron Boozer drops the mic with sensational quote about what he'll bring to NBA team

You're going to see plenty written about the top of the NBA Draft class between now and the end of June. The pre-draft process will be filled with positives and negatives about them all, and Duke's Cameron Boozer won't be an exception.

In fact, it started becoming clear near the end of his freshman season that, despite his sheer dominance on the court and the fact that he was the runaway National Player of the Year, Boozer was going to be a bit of a polarizing prospect in the 2026 draft class.

With other elite prospects like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson, and Darius Acuff, to name a few, teams and evaluators are going to pull out the magnifying glass to examine every potential flaw.

For Boozer, his perceived flaw is his lack of elite-level athleticism. That's what has made some question whether UNC's Wilson could potentially jump him and knock him out of the top three.

That would be a major over-analysis of a can't-miss prospect who has been a proven winner at every level. And it's that fact that Boozer made sure to point out recently when asked about his draft stock following the lottery results.

Cameron Boozer delivers incredible quote about his reputation as a winner

"Whether I go 1, 2, or 3, or whatever the case may be, I think winning and what I bring to the team, my resume, it shows for itself," Boozer said. "If a team wants to hang a banner in the rafters, I'm definitely the guy."

Boozer came to Duke as one of the most prolific winners in high school basketball history. He won four state titles and two gold medals. While he didn't win the National Championship at Duke, he did lead the Blue Devils to the ACC regular season and tournament crowns.

Boozer wins. It's what he does. That's not going to change in the NBA.

Some teams may fall in love with the athletic profile of another player, but wherever Boozer ends up, they're going to be better for it. Boozer will instantly change the culture wherever he ends up.

Boozer is still projected by most as the No. 3 overall pick. After the lottery results, that would land the Duke superstar in Memphis with the Grizzlies, though there remain a lot of variables between now and next month's draft.