Cameron Boozer's place among the NBA's Top 100 already doesn't feel high enough

The NBA preseason is just over a week away from tipping off, so preseason prognosticating is in full force. As they do every year, ESPN has begun its ranking of the Top 100 players in the NBA.

In the initial wave of rankings, former Duke star Cameron Boozer, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, was one of four rookies to already find themselves inside the Top 100 without yet playing a regular-season NBA game.

Boozer was ranked No. 85 by ESPN, ahead of some notable names like Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and fellow former Duke star RJ Barrett. Boozer was the No. 3-ranked rookie, 12 spots ahead of UNC's Caleb Wilson.

Darryn Peterson (No. 83) and AJ Dybantsa (No. 78) were rookies ranked ahead of Boozer.

While it's impressive to already be seen as a Top 10 player in the league before playing a game, ESPN still might be underselling the reigning National Player of the Year.

Cameron Boozer's impressive NBA ranking still leaves him underrated

If we're talking about the guy who is going to have the biggest impact as a rookie both in the box score and in playing winning basketball, it's going to be Boozer. Not Dybatsa, Peterson, or Wilson.

Boozer will have the immediate advantage of being the No. 1 option in Memphis right away. The Grizzlies rebuilt their roster this offseason, trading away Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant to build around the No. 3 pick.

The Grizzlies will likely run their offensive system through Boozer right away, giving him the best chance to be immediately impactful. There's a reason why he's the odds-on favorite to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year despite going third.

Dybantsa will play alongside Trae Young and Anthony Davis, who require significant usage. As for Peterson, the Jazz have an impressive young roster, along with guys like Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., who they will want to have the ball in their hands.

That leaves Boozer as the most likely statistical leader of the bunch. And while Memphis is in the midst of a complete roster overhaul and rebuild, don't be surprised if they are immediately better than most think. If we know anything about Boozer, it's that he's a winner. He's going to win. Quickly.

Perhaps it won't be realistic to expect the Grizzlies to be a playoff team in his rookie season, but Boozer will have them in the hunt for the play-in.

And after his rookie season is over, he'll make a significant leap in next year's Top 100 ranking.