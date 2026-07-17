Cameron Boozer's best attribute has already been undeniable in NBA Summer League

When discussing Cameron Boozer's best attribute, some might point out his court vision. He sees the game a few steps ahead of the competition. It's impressively advanced for a rookie, especially one who is just 18 years old.

Others might bring up his relentlessness on the glass. He was a double-double machine during his time at Duke.

Others still might even discuss his most underrated skill: his three-point shooting. Boozer knocked down 39.1% of his three-point attempts in college, and he's hit 38% of his threes in Summer League so far despite having to adjust to the NBA three-point line.

But all of those skills round up into one thing that Boozer has done throughout his career:

Win.

Boozer's best attribute, and his biggest selling point to NBA scouts, was that he just wins, baby. Over and over again. He was a four-time state champion in high school, won multiple gold medals with Team USA, and captured the ACC Championship during his lone season at Duke.

He might be preparing to add a Summer League crown to that list of accomplishments.

Cameron Boozer led the Grizzlies to the Summer League semifinals after blowout of Hawks

The Memphis Grizzlies clinched a spot in the Summer League semifinals with a 96-64 blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.

Boozer was a +24 in his 29 minutes. He scored 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field, while adding seven rebounds and three assists.

Cameron Boozer was HOOPIN' tonight!



🐻 24 PTS (game-high)

🐻 7 REB

🐻 10-13 FGM

🐻 MEM W



The #3 overall pick and the Grizzlies punch their ticket to the NBA Summer League Semifinals! pic.twitter.com/OJZAsl2JJ4 — NBA (@NBA) July 17, 2026

In Summer League so far, Boozer has put up averages of 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on shooting splits of 52/38/40.

One of the most impressive parts of Boozer's stat line is that he's doing all of that while having the ball in his hands significantly less than the other three players selected in the top four of the 2026 draft. AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson have all carried usage rates of 44.5% or higher in Summer League, while Boozer's usage has been 31.3%. AKA, he's doing more with less, as he always has.

(h/t CamBoozer Muse on Twitter)

The Grizzlies advance to the Summer League semifinals, where they will face off with the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The other semifinal matchup is the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. The winners of the two semifinal matchups will face off in Sunday's championship game.

It might just be Summer League, but in a competitive environment, it's hard to bet against Boozer.