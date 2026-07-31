Cameron Boozer already has one major edge in the NBA Rookie of the Year race

Former Duke star Cameron Boozer was brilliant during the Summer League in Las Vegas for the Memphis Grizzlies. He did what he always does, helping lead Memphis to the Summer League finals while averaging 18/8.

It was a preview of what Grizzlies fans can expect during his rookie season. Boozer expects to get Memphis competing earlier than many expect, and if he can do so, then he'll be the focal point of the Rookie of the Year race.

Boozer is the odds-on favorite for the award. He's expected to have the most seamless transition to the NBA of the top prospects in his draft class.

He's also got one more major thing working in his favor for the award, as pointed out by John Hollinger of The Athletic, who was the Grizzlies' Vice President of Basketball Operations from 2012-2019.

"The No. 1 player on my draft board was also one of the best players at summer league," Hollinger said of Boozer, via Yahoo Sports. "While Boozer will face considerable competition from [AJ] Dybantsa and others, he has the advantage of not fighting established stars to be the top option. Dybantsa has to take his turn alongside [Trae] Young and [Anthony] Davis, while the Grizzlies' rebuild has Boozer firmly established as the centerpiece."

Cameron Boozer will be the centerpiece of the Grizzlies immediately, unlike his competitors

Dybantsa will have plenty of opportunities in Washington, but with Young and Davis, he'll have fewer touches than Boozer as a result. There's a nonzero chance that the Wizards are in the playoff mix immediately in the East if Davis can stay healthy.

Darryn Peterson will have the same kind of issues in Utah. The Jazz are going to put the ball in his hands frequently, but Utah has Lauri Markkanen, who averaged nearly 27 points per game last season. They also acquired Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Grizzlies at the trade deadline this past season. He'll lose some touches as a result.

Boozer's biggest competition for the award could ultimately come from his biggest college rival. Former UNC star Caleb Wilson was outstanding during Summer League for the Chicago Bulls, and he has the chance to be the focal point of that franchise immediately, much like Boozer.

The biggest advantage Boozer will have over Wilson is that the Grizzlies will probably be a better team than the Bulls. Boozer impacts winning more than any prospect in the class, whether that's from scoring, facilitating, or doing the little things it takes to win games.

That'll be obvious as soon as the season gets started, and Memphis is going to hand the keys to the franchise to the former Duke star immediately.