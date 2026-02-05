Karl Malone Top-10 list gives Cameron Boozer a big nod over UNC's Caleb Wilson

Just a year ago, Cameron Boozer was considered the best power forward and the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2025, ranked well above his peers and with weighty expectations looming overhead, especially when he committed to the Duke Blue Devils.

Since then, he has only proven himself worthy of the hype, leading the Blue Devils in nearly every stat column and pushing Duke to its 21-1 start to the season.

Now, Boozer's status as an elite power forward has been confirmed, finding himself among (and atop) the 10 finalists for the annual Karl Malone Award, given to the best PF in the country every season.

Boozer's name appears first on the list, before Arizona's Koa Peat and Gonzaga's Graham Ike, and well ahead of North Carolina's Caleb Wilson, whom the Blue Devils will face this weekend.

So far this season, Boozer has averaged 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game, leading the Blue Devils in every column other than blocks (which is held by Duke center Patrick Ngongba II, who is 6-foot-11).

#MaloneAward Top 10 is in 💪



Who will take home Power Forward of the Year honors? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Pl4K3JPJFy — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 5, 2026

The Blue Devils and Boozer have yet another opportunity to assert their dominance this weekend, as Duke takes on Wilson and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

If Boozer can hold Wilson to minimal stats and produce yet another game like he has all season, then his place atop the national (and power forward) rankings will only be cemented.

Boozer has not just been one of the best freshmen this season; he has undeniably been one of the best players in all of college basketball. The list of the top-10 players for the Karl Malone award only confirms that fact.