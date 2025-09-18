Duke looking at another set of twins to add alongside the Boozer Brothers

The Duke Blue Devils and head coach Jon Scheyer are coming off a trip to the Final Four and bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. Now, it's time to do it all over again (and hopefully go a little farther in the tournament).

So far, Scheyer and his staff have extended just nine offers to prospects in the class of 2026, including six five-star and three four-star recruits.

However, most recently, assistant coach Tyler Thornton took a trip to watch two of the top prospects in the class: twins Darius and Adonis Ratliff.

Yes, the Blue Devils are eying yet another set of twins after just landing five-star fraternal twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer in the last cycle.

Darius Ratliff, a 6-foot-11 center, is the No. 51 prospect in the class and the No. 3 athlete in New York. His brother, Adonis, a 6-foot-11 power forward, is No. 61 in the country and No. 5 in the state. Both are top-15 players at their position.

Over the last couple of months, the Ratliff twins have continued to garner national attention, earning offers from Power Conference programs like the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns.

This weekend, just days after Thornton saw them in action, the pair is scheduled to take an official visit with the Tide.

There is no guarantee that the two brothers will commit to or play for the same program next year, but their four-star statuses make them extremely attractive prospects for teams across the country.

Duke assistant coach Tyler Thornton was in at @step_basketball today to see 2026 Top-100 prospects Darius and Adonis Ratliff, sources told @LeagueRDY.



The Ratliff twins are both picking up steam on the recruiting trail and are scheduled to take official visits to Alabama this… pic.twitter.com/yxHo2uPhyq — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) September 18, 2025

Maybe, just maybe, if Cameron and Cayden Boozer can show them that twins playing together at a Blue Blood like Duke can be a great thing, Scheyer and his staff will be able to land another pair of blue-chip twins.

So far, the Blue Devils have yet to land a commitment from the class of 2026, but have had seven visits, including ones from five-star point guard Brandon McCoy, five-star power forward Cameron Williams, five-star small forward Bryson Howard, and five-star shooting guard Jordan Smit.