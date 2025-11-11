Cameron Boozer was just gifted the perfect motivation after blatant disrespect

Despite Duke basketball star rookie Cameron Boozer putting together a stellar two outings in his first week in a Blue Devil uniform, he was still not selected as an ACC Player of the Week or Rookie of the Week. Instead, North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson and Virginia Tech freshman Neoklis Avdalas were named ACC Co-Rookies and Players of the Week. Both Wilson and Avdalas put together solid performances themselves, but it seems a little wild that Boozer couldn't even receive some recognition after he posted two elite efforts across the Blue Devils' two wins this week. Nonetheless, this is the perfect motivation for Boozer as he continues his freshman campaign.

UNC's Caleb Wilson and Virginia Tech's Neoklis Avdalas named ACC Co-Rookies and Players of the Week over Duke's Cameron Boozer

Boozer struggled in the first half of Duke's regular season opener against Texas, being held scoreless while shooting 0-of-7 from the field. However, from the second half of the Blue Devils' 75-60 victory over Texas through the team's second contest against Western Carolina, the 5-star recruit was lights out. Boozer finished his outing against the Longhorns with 15 points and 13 rebounds despite being held scoreless in the first half, then followed that up with 25 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the Blue Devils' 95-54 victory over Western Carolina.

𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞: November 10



🔗 read more: https://t.co/8jZMf9cP2f pic.twitter.com/9oh3e9IyDK — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) November 10, 2025

Granted, Wilson and Avdalas put together a few eye-popping performances, mainly Wilson in UNC's 87-74 win at home over Kansas on Friday. The fellow 5-star freshman tallied 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 9-of-12 (75%) shooting from the floor, completing dominating the inside. Prior, Wilson opened his collegiate career with 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists in a win over Central Arkansas. On the season, Wilson is averaging 23.0 points, 5.5 boards, and 3.5 assists on 77.3% shooting from the floor.

Avdalas came into college basketball as an extremely intriguing international recruit from Greece, and the freshman Hokie already looks like a young Luka Dončić. He was quiet in the Hokies' opener against Charleston Southern in the scoring column, tallying eight points on 3-of-13 (23.1%) shooting from the field despite dishing out a ridiculous nine assists. However, in a 107-101 overtime win over Providence on Saturday, Avdalas was special, going for 33 points, five rebounds, and six assists on 13-of-23 (56.5%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-8 (62.5%) shooting from three.

The ACC looks like it's home to several of the very best freshmen in the nation, but it still feels like Boozer deserves some recognition. Through two games, Boozer leads the Blue Devils in all five major statistical categories, averaging 20.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals a night. Although, he still received no praise for his efforts. Duke fans can hope that this will put a chip on Boozer's shoulder after he was snubbed.