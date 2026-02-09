Caleb Wilson took a weak shot at Duke after the Tar Heels' win

Leading into the first regular-season meeting between the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels, UNC freshman Caleb Wilson couldn't keep the Duke name outof his mouth.

After Carolina pulled off the win (not without drama), Wilson continued to talk trash, even though he wasn't the Tar Heel to hit the game winner and he had been outscored by Duke's star freshman Cameron Boozer.

In the tunnel, just moments after the two teams had finally cleared the court, Wilson was back to smack-talking the Blue Devils, saying, "We gotta give them that belt," and laughing, despite the fact that UNC had only won by three points.

Caleb Wilson doesn't actually know what 'giving the belt' means

Now, most of the time, players or fans will refer to giving someone the belt during or after a complete blowout.

The phrase became re-popularized during the 2025 college football season and was used to say that one team wasn't just going to win, they were going to go one step further and give their opponent the belt.

Simply put, Wilson seems to be a little out of depth when saying that the Tar Heels gave the Blue Devils the belt, especially when you take into account the fact that UNC only led Duke for 0.4 seconds in the entire matchup.

"We gotta give them that belt." 😂



Caleb Wilson after UNC's game-winner against Duke 😅 pic.twitter.com/Fg8akQW2WI — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2026

Now, a few months before the game ever tipped off, and before Wilson ever played a single second for the Tar Heels, he had gone around Chapel Hill saying that he and his new team were going to give every other team in the state the belt.

"I don't like Duke, I don't like NC State, I don't like Wake Forest," Wilson said. "This year we're putting belt on everybody, I'm talking real belt, sparkle, and bedazzle."

Well, since the season has started, Wilson and his team have played Wake Forest and Duke once apiece, not playing the NC State Wolfpack until mid-February. In those two matchups, the Tar Heels have won by a combined six points. Not exactly the belt-based butt-whooping that Wilson promised.

Yes, the young forward scored 23 points against Duke, but six of those points came from the free-throw line, as UNC took more than twice as many shots from the charity stripe as the Blue Devils.

Meanwhile, Boozer racked up 24 points and 11 rebounds (yes, yet another double-double for Duke's star), and was only at the line for two FT attempts (don't worry, he made both).

To put it simply, Wilson needs to get ready for the end of the regular season, when he has to play in Cameron Indoor for the first time in his life and the Cameron Crazies aren't as cheerful when he gets away with a foul or a petty comment.