To put it lightly, the NCAA has been a mess in recent years for various reasons, but perhaps none more than the lack of clarity on the rules regarding student-athlete eligibility. This year, there were several examples of players taking advantage of the NCAA's poor governance and seeking reinstatement of their eligibility.

While there were some successful and unsuccessful attempts, it's hard to blame the athletes in these situations. After all, the NCAA has done little to help itself win these legal battles. However, following the national championship game in April, that seemed to be changing. There were reports about a potential change to the eligibility rules, one that could have led to former Blue Devil Maliq Brown returning to Durham for another year.

Unfortunately, it didn't move quickly enough for Brown, but the change appears to be being finalized.

Sources: The DI Cabinet has officially voted to approve the age-based eligibility model.



The Cabinet meeting continues through tomorrow, so this technically is not final until the meeting ends Wednesday. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2026

According to the NCAA, the change will allow "Division I student-athletes up to five years of eligibility if they enroll in college no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday."

Although it didn't move quickly enough for Brown to secure another year at Duke, this change could still prove beneficial for Duke. The new update to the eligibility rules and how they are being implemented could open the door for another fan-favorite to take advantage of the updated eligibility window.

Another season of Caleb Foster at Duke? That's hard not to love

As written, the new update to the eligibility rules should apply to multiple Blue Devils, including none other than Caleb Foster. Foster has quickly become a favorite among fans in Durham, and rightfully so. He has been a consistent leader and the embodiment of what it means to be a part of Duke basketball. Following the loss to Houston in 2025, few would have blamed him for seeking opportunity elsewhere after averaging only 14 minutes per game as a sophomore.

But that isn't who Foster is.

He stayed, improved his game in nearly every aspect, and became a leader for the 2025-2026 Blue Devils before a foot fracture sidelined him for several weeks. Even then, fans wouldn't have blamed him for hanging it up for the season and focusing on getting himself healthy. But again, that's not who he is.

Foster ended up returning only 20 days following the surgery on his foot, providing a much-needed boost and leading Duke past St. John's in the Sweet 16. After losing a heartbreaker to UConn in the Elite Eight, it again seemed like Foster could be on the way out. With Deron Rippey Jr. incoming, Cayden Boozer announcing his return, and John Blackwell committing to the Blue Devils, Foster would have been justified in hitting the portal. But for the last time, that's not who he is.

Before the portal closed, Foster announced his return to Duke for his senior season, which was music to Blue Devils fans' ears. Now, it seems the possibility of seeing Foster in Durham for five years is very real. Of course, we're still a while away from that conversation having legs to stand on, but depending on where his draft stock is following next season, it's hard to believe it won't at least be up for discussion.