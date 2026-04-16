Updated NCAA eligibility window proposal could allow Duke to bring back a fan-favorite

The Transfer Portal remains open, and new names are continuing to enter by the day, with the window not set to close until April 21. So far, Duke has only lost two players to the portal in Darren Harris and Nik Khamenia, and as the deadline approaches, the likelihood of additional departures continues to shrink. And with Khamenia's most recent Crystal Ball projection, another loss in the portal would be the last thing Duke fans want right now.

While Blue Devils fans are anxiously waiting for more clarity on the roster, a proposed change to NCAA eligibility rules could further complicate things - potentially in a good way. According to the Associated Press, the NCAA has proposed a change to eligibility rules that "would give athletes five years of eligibility with the clock starting when an athlete turns 19 or graduates from high school, whichever is earliest."

While the proposal is still under discussion and nothing has been finalized, the potential change is especially intriguing for Duke fans. Depending on how quickly it moves and how the NCAA handles players whose eligibility clocks are set to expire this year, it could open the door for one more season from a familiar name in Durham.

NCAA eligibility proposal could leave door open for potential Maliq Brown return to Duke

Maliq Brown quickly became a fan favorite for Blue Devils fans thanks to his energy, lockdown defense, and willingness to do the little things that don't always show up in the box score. Brown averaged 4.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals this season for Duke, starting in 10 games and serving as one of the most important pieces in Duke's elite defensive unit.

Under the current eligibility structure, Brown's timeline appeared relatively straightforward heading into the offseason. However, the proposed NCAA change to a five-year window could introduce a new wrinkle, depending on how and when it is implemented, particularly for players with eligibility set to expire.

If the rule were to move forward quickly enough, it could open the door for Maliq Brown to return to Durham for one more year. Brown's return would be an unexpected but welcome outcome for Duke. With the future of the Blue Devils' frontcourt still unclear, bringing back Brown would be a big boost to the roster and help provide a clearer picture of what the group looks like heading into next season, especially with the transfer portal set to close in less than a week.

With the offseason still in motion, there is still plenty left to sort out across the roster. While Jon Scheyer and the Cameron Crazies will be monitoring how the eligibility window proposal unfolds, Duke did receive some positive news regarding next season's roster this afternoon. Freshman point guard Cayden Boozer has officially announced his return to Duke for his sophomore season, providing a bit of clarity for a roster that still has plenty of questions left to answer this offseason.