'I feel like I'm a really good shooter.' Duke basketball freshman finding his groove from the perimeter

The Duke basketball program improved to 6-0 on the young season following a dominant 100-42 victory over Niagara at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils once again looked absolutely elite on the defensive side of the ball, but Duke freshman guard Cayden Boozer put together his best showing so far through his time in Durham. Boozer has somewhat been left out of the spotlight, considering his twin brother, Cameron Boozer, is in contention to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. But Cayden is looking more comfortable with each game that passes, and he had his most productive outing in the victory against the Purple Eagles.

Duke welcomed former Blue Devil Greg Paulus, the head coach at Niagara, back to Cameron Indoor as part of a three-team "Brotherhood" event hosted by the Blue Devils. Duke will also face off against Howard on Sunday, which is coached by Kenny Blakeney, another former Duke player.

Duke basketball freshman Cayden Boozer finding his groove from the three point line

Boozer, a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, was regarded as an elite passer and shooter, but had struggled from the perimeter through his first five contests, shooting a combined 2-of-8 (25%) from the three point line. However, the rookie looked the most comfortable he has all season against the Purple Eagles, and it showed in the stat sheet.

Against Niagara, Boozer tallied 11 points on 4-of-6 (66.7%) shooting from the field and 3-of-4 (75%) shooting from three, all in just 17 minutes of action.

After the win, Boozer spoke on how he's beginning to adjust to the college game.

"There's definitely a difference from high school," Boozer said. "Just, the line's a little bit further. But also, the shots I got were just really good shots. My teammates just got me really wide open looks, and, obviously, I feel like I'm a really good shooter. I haven't started the year strong, but, I know the shots are going to fall eventually."

Duke shot 58% from the field and 52% from three, while assisting on 24 of 32 made field goals and committing just nine turnovers.