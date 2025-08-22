Blue Devil fans need to look out for these freshmen in Duke football's season opener

The Duke football program is under a week away from beginning its 2025 season against Elon on August 28th, and the Blue Devil faithful are itching to see which new faces will be on the field for the team right away. Head coach Manny Diaz returned several key pieces from his defensive unit in 2024, which was one of the best in the ACC; however, there are a couple of new guys who Diaz revealed could see the field early on.

Manny Diaz reveals which Duke freshmen can see field in season opener

In Diaz's media availability earlier this week, Duke's head man told TheDevilsDen's Adam Rowe which freshmen could be a part of the team's plans both in the season opener and beyond.

"I hate to get into naming names because this is not final," Diaz said. "But I would imagine you'll see at safety Ma'Khi Jones and Andrew Pellicciotta. They'll have some role as the season goes on."

Jones and Pellicciotta are both three-star recruits in the Blue Devils' 2025 recruiting class. Both are safeties, so it makes sense that this duo would see time right away, given that star safety Terry Moore is set to miss extended time this season.

Moore suffered a torn ACL in Duke's bowl game this past season, and he's set to miss at least the first half of the 2025 campaign.

Other rookies who Diaz indicated should see the field early on are linebackers Bradley Gompers and Will Felder Jr., along with defensive edge Bryce Davis. Davis is the highest-rated recruit in Duke football history, according to 247Sports.

Diaz will need to find guys to fill the hole in the secondary with Moore's extended absence. Aside from the freshmen, Sam Houston State transfer Caleb Weaver will likely play a major role. Weaver is coming off a 2024 season with the Bearkats, where he led the team in tackles (97) and interceptions (4), in addition to six pass deflections, en route to being named a First Team All-Conference USA selection.

With under a week away until the Blue Devils kick things off at Wallace Wade Stadium, fans are starting to see who they should expect to contribute early on.