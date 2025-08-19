New Duke Blue Devil suddenly on national radar after recent honor

On3 has released its Preseason True Freshman All-American Team, and a new Duke Blue Devil has made the list. Incoming rookie linebacker Bradley Gompers has been included on the On3 True Freshman All-America Defensive Team.

NEW: On3 College Football Preseason True Freshman All-American Team🇺🇸



Do you agree? 🤔https://t.co/9i43vEg0f8 pic.twitter.com/PpQXuXPxr4 — On3 (@On3sports) August 19, 2025

Gompers is one of seven ACC freshmen included in the list and one of four on the defensive side of the ball, Clemson running back Gideon Davidson, Florida State wide reciever Jayvan Boggs, and NC State offensive lineman Isaac Sowells were included on the offensive side, while Miami defensive lineman Donta Simpson, Syracuse defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr., and Georgia Tech defensive back Tae Harris, along with Gompers, were on the defensive side.

The four-star prospect was ranked as the No. 189 overall prospect, No. 8 ATH, and No. 4 player out of the state of Pennsylvania according to the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings.

Gompers held over 20 offers coming out of high school, including some from marquee programs such as Penn State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Miami, Boston College, and Indiana.

The Pittsburgh, PA native missed the majority of his junior high school season with a broken collarbone, but broke onto the scene as a senior, establishing himself as one of the best high school football players in Pennsylvania. The Central Catholic product finished his senior season with 91 total tackles and 16 tackles for loss, earning Pittsburgh Union Progress's High School Football Player of the Year Award.

After committing to Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils in June of 2024, Gompers was the highest-rated recruit in Duke football history before incoming four-star edge Bryce Davis took over that title after committing later on.

“He had a senior season like we thought he would,” Diaz said after watching Gompers as a senior. “He was dominant on both sides of the ball. In my mind he was playing as well as anyone in the country.”

Gompers is a part of Duke's 2025 recruiting class that ranks No. 31 nationally per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and the incoming freshman linebacker will likely see a good amount of time in his first year in Durham after the Blue Devils lost their top three linebackers from the 2024 campaign.