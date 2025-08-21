3 wildly underrated Duke football players ready to break onto the scene in 2025

The Duke football program is gearing up for a 2025 season where the Blue Devils are looking to build on a highly successful first year under head coach Manny Diaz, one where the team won nine or more games for just the fourth time in program history. Duke had some of the fewest transfer portal exits of any team in college football this past offseason, and a revamped roster with a perfect blend of veteran returners and elite transfers set the stage for a fun season.

Plenty of Duke's players, both newcomers and veterans, are sleeping giants ready to elevate their play this coming season in more elevated roles. However, these three Blue Devils are ready to absolutely burst and put their names out there on a national scale.

Here are three Duke football players ready to take the nation by storm in 2025.

1. Landen King, TE

Landen King is a fifth-year senior with Duke as the last of three stops across his college career. A former three-star recruit coming out of Atascocita High School (TX), King took his talents to Auburn, where he struggled to find the field. The 6'5 tight end caught five passes as a freshman, then redshirted the 2022 season in hopes of prolonging his eligibility down the line. King then transferred to Utah before the 2023 season, where he continued to be an afterthought. In two seasons as a Ute, the graduate transfer caught 17 receptions for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Now in Durham, King is ready to completely break out onto the scene as Duke's No. 1 tight end on the roster. The Blue Devils lost their top two receivers from last season and their top tight end, Nicky Dalmolin. Redshirt junior Jeremiah Hasley missed almost all of the 2024 campaign with a lower leg injury, but he will be back on the roster this year. Aside from Hasley, King has no competition at the tight end spot for targets. The former Tiger and Ute has looked great through camp so far as a big, versatile receiver and will be a huge part of a Duke offense that is still searching for its top receiving target.

2. Peyton Jones, RB

Peyton Jones came into his sophomore season in 2024 not expected to see the field much, but an early injury to Jaquez Moore that ultimately sidelined him for almost the entire year sent Jones up the depth chart and into significant time. The Norfolk, VA native served as the RB2 to Star Thomas, who headed to Tennessee via the portal this offseason. Moore is back in Durham this season, but who knows what his health is like after an injury last season that was a continued issue. The Blue Devils did add a running back through the portal in Anderson Castle from Appalachian State, but if Moore goes down with another injury in 2025, it's Jones' backfield to take. The 5'10 back is a great cutter with breakaway speed. Although not a power back like Thomas was, Jones can make defenders miss and get into open space. The junior finished the 2024 season with 82 carries for 317 yards and three touchdowns, averaging just about four yards a carry. Duke is looking to vastly improve its lackluster run game from a season ago, and Jones is ready to be a big part of that.

3. Caleb Weaver, S

Caleb Weaver comes to Duke for his final college season after spending the first four seasons at Sam Houston State, where he went from a walk-on to an all-conference selection. Weaver led the Bearkats in tackles (97) and interceptions (4) in 2024, to go along with six pass deflections en route to being named a First Team All-Conference USA selection. With the Blue Devils, Weaver is probably in the best position of any Blue Devil to put together a true breakout season. Star Duke safety Terry Moore will miss at least the first part of the regular season after suffering a torn ACL in the team's bowl game last January, shooting Weaver into a much more elevated role to begin the year. Alongside one of the best secondary pieces in the nation in Chandler Rivers, Weaver will be a crucial part of a Duke defense that is looking to once again be one of the best in the ACC and around the country. With Moore out, Weaver will play heavy snaps and could dominate the secondary with Rivers.