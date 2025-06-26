Betting odds say Tyrese Proctor has real shot to be selected within top two picks of 2nd round

Duke basketball veteran guard Tyrese Proctor is still waiting to hear his name called at the 2025 NBA Draft. All 30 selections went by in the first round without the Australian finding a home, but oddsmakers say that Proctor has a solid chance to be selected with one of the top two selections in the 2nd round of the draft on June 26th.

According to FanDuel, Proctor has +1900 odds to be selected with the 31st overall pick in the draft, or the first pick in the second round. Beyond that, Proctor sits with +1900 odds to be selected with the second pick of the second round as well. Rasheer Fleming, a forward out of Saint Joseph's, is the betting favorite to be selected with the 31st pick at -115 odds. Proctor has tied for the fourth-best odds to be selected with that pick.

The favorite to be the 32nd pick is Stanford big man Maxime Raynaud at +125. The junior from Duke has tied for the fifth-best odds to be selected in this position.

Duke has already had its three star freshmen from the 2024-25 season drafted. Cooper Flagg went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks, Kon Knueppel went No. 4 overall to the Charlotte Hornets), and Khaman Maluach went No. 10 overall to the Phoenix Suns (via Houston Rockets). Now, the program awaits its veteran backcourt to be selected in Proctor along with Sion James.

Once Proctor and James hear their names called, the entire starting five from Duke's Final Four team this past season will have been drafted, which isn't something that happens too often.

Most mocks have Proctor and James in the middle of the second round, somewhere in the early-to-mid 40s. Both prospects have the potential to be two of the biggest steals in this class.

Proctor is an experienced combo guard who put up his best numbers in a Blue Devil uniform this past college season. The 6'6 shotmaker tallied career-highs in points per game (12.4), field goal percentage (45.2), and three-point percentage (40.5) as a junior.

As for James, he's the exact type of guard a championship team wants coming off the bench. Built like a linebacker at 6'6 and 220 pounds, the former Tulane product is an excellent finisher at the rim, can pass at a high level, tenaciously defends the perimeter, and rarely makes mistakes.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the clock to begin round two at 8:00 pm EST as Proctor and James await to begin their NBA careers.