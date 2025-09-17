Betting odds say Duke is a perennial national title contender this season, but some insiders disagree

The Duke basketball program is poised for another championship-hunting season in year four under head coach Jon Scheyer. Scheyer has brought his squad further in the NCAA Tournament each season he's been in Durham: from the Round of 32, to an Elite 8, to a Final Four. According to the betting markets, the Blue Devils are one of the very best teams in the nation. However, some insiders don't seem to think so. Although Scheyer brought in the No. 1 2025 recruiting class along with a slew of key returners, there are also tons of questions around this squad. The Blue Devils lost their entire starting five from last season's Final Four squad, and although this year's team is extremely talented, it's also unproven.

Duke has third-best odds to win 2026 National Championship according to the betting markets

According to FanDuel, the Blue Devils have the third-best odds to win the national title this season.

5 teams with best odds to win 2026 NCAA Tournament

Purdue: +900

Houston: +1000

Duke: +1100

Connecticut: +1400

Florida: +1700

It's interesting to see the betting markets so high on Scheyer's club, as some insiders don't see the hype to that extent. In ESPN's most recent preseason top 25, Duke is slotted at No. 12, much lower than what the betting markets indicate.

Now, ranking Duke in the preseason is very difficult since it's a completely new squad. Cameron Boozer is expected to be one of the most electric freshmen in the nation this season, and the Blue Devils' other rookies in Cayden Boozer, Nik Khamenia, Dame Sarr, and Sebastian Wilkins are already making serious strides.

The main issue with Duke is that no one's seen how these pieces will fit, and there isn't anyone on the roster who's proven to be a star on a championship-caliber team. Caleb Foster is entering a make-or-break season after a lackluster sophomore campaign. Isaiah Evans was one of the best shooters in the nation last year, but we haven't seen how he'll perform in a much more elevated role in 2025-26. Pat Ngongba has struggled with injuries throughout his time in Durham. Maliq Brown has done the same, although he's expected to potentially be the best defender in college hoops this season. And Darren Harris hardly played as a rookie in 2024.

At the end of the day, Duke might have the highest ceiling of any program in the nation, given its ridiculous level of talent. However, it can be hard to go all in on a team like the Blue Devils, given how no one's seen all the pieces fit and if every key guy will meet expectations right away.

The Blue Devils will go through what is likely the hardest non-conference schedule in the nation, which is exactly what this team needs. Given the difference in expectations from the betting markets and insiders, only time will tell how this Duke team will gel together and perform.