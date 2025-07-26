2025-26 season is make or break year for Duke basketball veteran guard

The 2025-26 Duke basketball roster is full of new faces, but there are a few key returners who will play major roles for the Blue Devils next season. However, this season could be make or break for Duke veteran guard Caleb Foster.

Foster is a rising junior who will have his second opportunity to be the starting point guard in Durham. The 6'5 guard was seen as a perennial breakout candidate in college basketball last season after an impressive freshman campaign, but things didn't go as planned.

As a rookie, Foster averaged 14 minutes a game, mainly coming off the bench, but showed promise in those minutes. The North Carolina native averaged 7.7 points and 2.1 assists on 43.7% shooting from the field and 40.6% shooting from three-point range.

The shooting and passing prowess that Foster displayed as a freshman, mixed with his strengths as a perimeter defender, had him high on lists of potential breakouts in 2024-25. But after entering the season as a starter, Foster was quickly sent to the bench.

Foster's shooting took a major hit as a sophomore, averaging 4.9 points per game on 34.2% shooting from three. After continued struggles, Foster was eventually sent to the bench in favor of grad transfer Sion James.

Now, Duke was undoubtedly better with James in the starting five, but the back half of the regular season saw Foster having a hard time finding minutes at all in meaningful games.

It looked as though Foster had completely fizzled out of the Blue Devils' rotation, but he made his way back into it in the NCAA Tournament and put on a few solid performances. Jon Scheyer even touched on how Foster continued to work and excel in the minutes he was given despite losing most of his role.

It looked like Foster would enter the portal after the season was over, but after Duke lost its entire 2024-25 starting five to the NBA Draft, Foster elected to return and lead next year's young group.

So again, Foster is put in a prime position to excel for a championship-caliber team. However, if he doesn't, it could mean the end of his time at Duke.

The only other true point guard on the roster is incoming four-star freshman Cayden Boozer, so Foster will have some leeway as Scheyer desperately needs some experience in the lineup with how young this roster is. However, another lackluster year in Durham, where Foster sees himself on the bench once again, could not only end his time with Duke, but kill any transfer portal interest he could have.

Foster has already put on display his skills on both sides of the floor, and with a young team, a ton of the offensive load and pressure will fall on the junior running the show. The Blue Devils' ceiling in 2025-26 arguably runs through Foster, so a true breakout season from the guard is crucial for both the rest of Foster's collegiate career and Duke's success.